At least 13 people shot, 1 dead at Kroger in Tennessee, suspected shooter dead by suicide

A gunman shot and killed at least one person and injured at least 12 more in a shooting Thursday afternoon at a Kroger in a Memphis suburb.

The suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Collierville police chief Dale Lane told reporters at a press conference.

The chief said officers were still working Thursday afternoon to locate all the victims from the mass shooting and determine their conditions. Lane called it “the most horrific event that’s occurred in Colliverville history” and said the 12 wounded people were transported to multiple hospitals with “very serious injuries.”

Neither the shooter nor the victims have been identified.

The first shots were fired around 1:30 p.m. local time, with the first police officers reaching the scene four minutes later, according to Lane.

After the shooting stopped, cops went room to room and aisle to aisle in search of employees and shoppers who had been hiding since the bullets started flying. At least one person hid in a freezer, while another escaped to the roof, Lane said.

The shooter’s car was in the Kroger parking lot, and police were waiting Thursday afternoon for equipment to fully examine the vehicle, Lane said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.