At least 14 killed in Indonesia volcanic eruption
Thousands of residents have been impacted, with many seeking shelter in places like schools and mosques.
Thousands of residents have been impacted, with many seeking shelter in places like schools and mosques.
From animals that made us laugh to the top dance moves to voices of change that inspired millions around the globe, these were the best and buzziest trends on the app this year.
"This is not how I want my time at CNN to end," Cuomo said in reaction to his dismissal
President Joe Biden presided over the annual gala that was repeatedly snubbed by the former president.
Verstappen's additional time penalty of ten seconds does not change the final result of the race.
'The Voice' coaches Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson were featured on the new NBC show 'That's My Jam.' After competing, Ariana walked off the stage when Kelly sang Whitney Houston's 'I'll Always Love You.'
Michigan football will play Georgia with a shot to get to the national championship game on the line.
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer summed it up well after the loss to the Lions.
The temperature was 76 degrees early on the Aug. day when Ellen Chung, Jonathan Gerrish, their daughter Miju, and their dog died, but peaked at 109
"I didn't think I was wrong until I spoke to a friend with kids..."View Entire Post ›
While the Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds rom-com The Proposal...
Amy and David Carson were high school sweethearts. “It’s quite an extended family community,” Amy Carson, 45, tells TIME. Which was in part why Carson wanted her only child Olivia to attend Bangor Christian as well.
Ever notice how the last place we tend to lose fat is in the belly? Abdominal fat oftentimes seems impossible to lose and chances are it's because it's visceral fat—"a type of body fat that's stored within the abdominal cavity between your vital organs: liver, intestines, pancreas, etc," says Jillian Michaels—creator of The Fitness App by Jillian Michaels. While it can be challenging to lose, there are ways to help reverse visceral fat and get rid of the stubborn excess weight. Eat This, Not Tha
Sometimes you just have to hope Steph gets cold long enough.
"The whole experience felt like biting into an apple, only to realize it's an onion."View Entire Post ›
Current players react to the news that Brent Venables will be the next head coach at the University of Oklahoma.
The college football season in 2021 will wrap up with a postseason lineup of 43 games that will culminate with the national title game on Jan. 10.
Jim Kaat elected to Hall of Fame with Tony Oliva, Minnie Minoso, Gil Hodges, Buck O'Neil and Bud Fowler
Hilda and Jesse, a brekafast place, apologized after a backlash emerged in the form of one-star Yelp reviews.
The game at Raymond James Stadium will be seen as a jumping off point for the 2022 football season, which should feature dynamic change.
"We've seen no remorse," but they're "obviously sullen," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.