At Least 14 Students And A Teacher Are Dead After A Shooting At A Texas Elementary School

At least 14 students and one teacher have been killed in a shooting at an elementary school in southwest Texas on Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

The incident occurred at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, a small city roughly 80 miles west of San Antonio.

Abbott told reporters he had learned the gunman had "shot and killed — horrifically, incomprehensibly — 14 students, and killed a teacher."

Pedro “Pete” Arredondo, chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, said in a brief statement to the media that authorities were first called to the school, which educates children in grades 2 to 4, shortly after 11:30 a.m. local time.

Arredondo said there were "several injuries" among adults and students, as well as "some deaths," but he declined to specify exact numbers at this stage.

The chief of police said the suspect had died.

Abbott identified the shooter as an 18-year-old Uvalde man who was suspected to have been killed by responding officers.

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District first warned parents on Facebook around noon that an active shooter had prompted a lockdown of campuses.

Officials at Uvalde Memorial Hospital said they had received 13 children via ambulances or buses for treatment. The nature of their injuries was not immediately made public.

Hospital staff said two patients had already been transferred to San Antonio, while another was set to be transferred.

The two patients already transferred were a 66-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl, according to University Health officials in San Antonio. Both are in critical condition.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital also said two individuals who arrived at its facility were already dead. "No details are available," it wrote on Facebook, without specifying the victims' ages.

Authorities were set to hold further press conferences on Tuesday to release more information.

The American Public Health Association says gun violence in the US is a public health crisis. It is a leading cause of premature death in the country, responsible for more than 38,000 deaths annually. As of Tuesday, at least 17,074 people have died from gun violence this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

In 2012, a gunman killed 20 children and six school officials at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut .

Just last week, a shooter targeting Black people killed 10 shoppers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News for updates.