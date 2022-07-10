At Least 15 Killed in South Africa Mass Shooting

Caroline Downey
·2 min read

A mass shooting at a bar in the Soweto township of Johannesburg, South Africa left at least 15 people dead and nine more wounded on Sunday.

Gunmen barged into the establishment just after midnight and started “randomly” firing rifles and 9-millimeter pistols into the crowd, Gauteng Police said in a statement. The alleged perpetrators escaped in a white minibus, they added.

Police confirmed that 23 people were shot at the bar, twelve of whom succumbed to injuries and perished at the scene. Eleven others were taken to the hospital, some of whom are in critical condition. Two more people were pronounced dead at the hospital.

“The primary investigation suggests that these people were enjoying themselves here, in a licensed tavern operating within the right hours,” Gauteng province police commissioner Lt. Gen. Elias Mawela told the Associated Press.

“All of a sudden they heard some gunshots, that is when people tried to run out of the tavern. We don’t have the full details at the moment of what is the motive, and why they were targeting these people,” Mawela added.

Mawela told the BBC that the incident appears to be “a cold-blooded attack on innocent tavern patrons.”

The police have launched probes into 14 cases of murder and nine cases of attempted murder, according to the statement.

Other major violent incidents have shaken the country in recent weeks. On Saturday night, four people were killed and eight others injured in a different shooting in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, local police said in a statement. In late June, over 20 teenagers were discovered dead at a nightclub in East London, South Africa. No official cases of death have since been determined or publicized, although some suspected the victims were either gassed or poisoned.

The United States has experienced similar tragedies in recent months, most harrowing being the May murder of 19 children and two teachers in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Making memories: Family reopens diner, now named for daughter with terminal cancer

    “We’re not sure how long we’re going to have her with us so, in her honor, we named the restaurant after her.”

  • Ukraine Latest: US Gives Additional $400 Million in Military Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- The US announced a new military aid package of about $400 million that includes high-precision artillery to improving targeting of Russian forces and equipment. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilUS Crosses the Electric-Car Tipping Point for Mass AdoptionPresident Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited front-line troops in the Dnipropetr

  • A Theresa man has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for a drunken driving crash that killed his 21-year-old passenger

    David G. Worley, 30, of Theresa, had a 0.213% blood alcohol content after a crash Sept. 15, 2020, that killed Jonathan K. Bruemmer, 21, of Fond du Lac.

  • Police provide update on deadly attack of 72-year-old in North Philadelphia by group of teens

    Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify a group of teens caught on camera attacking a man who later died from blunt force trauma to the head.

  • What Happens Next for Brittney Griner?

    By pleading guilty to drug charges in a Russian courtroom this week, American basketball star Brittney Griner has potentially accelerated her case’s conclusion, clearing a path for either a deal with the United States or, perhaps, a request for clemency. With a guilty verdict an all but foregone conclusion in a Russian legal system that heavily favors the prosecution, her best hope, experts say, is that the Biden administration secures her freedom by releasing a Russian held in the United States

  • Black Republicans Keep Chasing White Racist Votes

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyThere have been plenty of Republican campaign ads featuring candidates tacitly threatening to shoot people.There’s the one where Missouri Senate wannabe Eric Greitens advocates “RINO hunting,” or the one where Michigan gubernatorial contender Garrett Soldano fires multiple guns for 45 seconds—but the latest Jerone Davison ad stands out for a few reasons.For starters, Davison, who is running for a U.S. House seat representing Arizona, is a

  • GE Stock Gets a Big Cut but Investors Shrug It Off

    Barclays analyst Julian Mitchel cut the price target on GE stock to $81 from $96, and lowered the 2022 EPS estimate to $2.54 from $2.74. He's worried about demand.

  • Gunmen kill 15 people 'randomly' in S. Africa: police

    STORY: Gunmen killed 15 people in South Africa's Soweto township in the early hours of Sunday (July 10) morning after entering a bar and "shooting randomly at the patrons."Police say nine people were also injured in the attack at the Orlando East tavern on the outskirts of Johannesburg in Gauteng province.Faith Mazibuko is a member of Gauteng's executive council."The type of the rifles that were used, which is the AK-47, really, really does injure a person in such a way that that person sometimes, it never becomes easy for them to actually survive."Gauteng's police commissioner Elias Mawela said no specific person had been targeted and that you could tell the assailants had fired randomly from the way bullet cartridges were scattered around.Police have also confirmed a second apparently random shooting on Saturday (July 9) evening in a tavern in Pietermaritzburg where four people were killed and eight injured.That took place around 300 miles from Soweto and police said there was no suspicion that the incidents were linked.South Africa is one of the world's most violent countries with 20,000 people murdered each year, one of the highest per capita murder rates globally.

  • Lamar Jackson: 'I Need $' photos not message to Ravens. He's hopeful for new deal before season.

    Lamar Jackson switched his Instagram profile picture and Twitter banner to a photo that reads "I Need $." He says that's not a message to the Ravens.

  • Are Cracked Eggs Safe to Eat?

    Plus, exactly what to do if you open your carton and find one shell chipped or cracked.

  • Appeals court: Congress can see some Trump financial records

    A federal appeals court on Friday narrowed the range of documents House Democrats are entitled to in their years-long investigation of Donald Trump's finances. The decision from the federal appeals court in Washington almost certainly won't be the last word in the legal fight that began in 2019, when Trump was president and Democrats newly in charge of the House of Representatives subpoenaed a wealth of records from Trump's accounting firm, Mazars USA. It held that the House Committee on Oversight and Reform should be given records of financial ties between foreign countries and Trump or any of his businesses for 2017-18.

  • Film production relocates to NC, citing abortion ban in Arkansas

    Actor Michael Shannon will make his directorial debut on a film in Wilmington after the production moved from Arkansas, where there is a near-total abortion ban.

  • Polk County RV park owner accused of discriminating against transgender woman

    An owner and property manager of a Davenport RV park has been charged with discriminating against a transgender woman, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said Tuesday.

  • LSU misses on 5-star QB Dante Moore

    The LSU target announced his commitment to Oregon on Friday.

  • Pierce County Council candidate justified in shooting homeless man, prosecutor says

    The man shot by Pierce County Council candidate Josh Harris in May has a wildly differing account of the incident. But he says police never asked him.

  • Uber Files: Massive leak reveals how top politicians secretly helped Uber

    Emmanuel Macron is among leaders who helped the ride-hailing company disrupt new markets.

  • After Another Mass Shooting, Questions Loom About the Role of Parents

    HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Days after a gunman opened fire at a Fourth of July parade here, Alberto Fuentes arrived at a downtown memorial for the victims, asking himself a question now haunting many in this shattered Chicago suburb: Could the 21-year-old suspect’s parents have prevented any of this? “The kid had a problem,” Fuentes, 40, said. “I have kids, too, and if I see something, I have a responsibility. The parents had a responsibility to do something.” Millions of American parents now worry a

  • Why Russia is imposing its passports on Ukrainians in the occupied territories Special Operations Forces explain

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SUNDAY, 10 JULY 2022, 14:27 The invader is using Russian passportisation (the mass conferral of citizenship) in the temporarily occupied territories to legalise the occupation, and residents are being warned about the risks of obtaining a piece of "red waste paper".

  • Community Members Gather Following South Africa Tavern Shooting

    At least fifteen people were killed, and nine others injured, when gunmen opened fire on a tavern in Orlando, South Africa, in the early hours of July 10, local media reported.Police spokesperson Dimakatso Sello told The Times, “On Sunday at about 00:30, a group of men armed with rifles and 9mm pistols entered the tavern and started shooting randomly.”“23 people were shot, 12 of whom were declared dead on the scene, while 11 were rushed to a nearby hospital.”A local policeman at the scene said no arrests had been made and the motive for the shooting was unclear.This footage was published by local journalist Kalden Ongmu. Credit: Kalden Ongmu via Storyful

  • I Tried Kaley Cuoco's Workout Routine, And Her Regimen Was Intense, Even For Someone Like Me Who Regularly Works Out

    I might have underestimated just how tough this would be.View Entire Post ›