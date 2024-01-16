At least 15 people hospitalized amid bitter cold temperatures at Chiefs game Saturday

More than a dozen people were hospitalized Saturday after the Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium plagued by record-breaking cold.

The Kansas City Fire Department received nearly 70 calls for service at the stadium, with about half related to signs of hypothermia as temperatures dropped to minus 6 with a wind chill of minus 27, said Michael Hopkins, a spokesman for the department.

Of those calls, 15 people were hospitalized, including seven for hypothermia and three for frostbite. The other five were hospitalized for injures unrelated to the cold, Hopkins said.

Other callers who showed signs of hypothermia were brought to warmer areas, so they could find relief from the bitter cold.

Saturday’s game against the Miami Dolphins was the fourth coldest game in NFL history, and the coldest Chiefs game ever. Arrowhead opened warming stations around the stadium, offered free hot chocolate and encouraged fans to wear lots of layers to stay safe in frigid conditions.

Hopkins noted KCFD’s numbers do not include anyone who sought help at an aid tent in Arrowhead run by the University of Kansas Medical Center.