At least 15 people were killed in an SUV crash with a semi in Southern California, hospital authorities say

Ellen Cranley
·1 min read
breaking news graphic
INSIDER

  • At least 15 people were killed Tuesday when an SUV and a semitruck crashed in Imperial County, California.

  • Officials from the El Centro Regional Medical Center said 27 passengers were in the SUV.

  • Fourteen people died at the scene, and one died in the hospital, the officials said.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

At least 15 people were killed Tuesday morning when an SUV and a semitruck crashed in Southern California, according to hospital authorities.

Officials from the El Centro Regional Medical Center said in a Facebook Live broadcast that 27 passengers were in the SUV that struck a truck full of gravel in Imperial County, about 100 miles east of San Diego. Fourteen people died there, said Judy Cruz, the emergency-room managing director.

Survivors were taken to area hospitals. Seven were transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center, where one person died, Cruz said.

Christián Galeno, a local news reporter, tweeted a picture of the crash.

"The patients are, of course, going through a little bit of a difficult time, as you can imagine," said Dr. Adolphe Edward, the hospital's CEO. "This was a major accident, and we are taking care of them in the emergency-room department."

El Centro Regional Medical Center called for air support from nearby hospitals to transport some patients, Cruz said.

Edward said the hospital wasn't releasing additional information about the patients but would update the public later Tuesday.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Truck slams SUV near U.S.-Mexico border, at least 13 dead

    The National Transportation Safety Board Tuesday said it will investigate a fatal highway crash that left at least 13 dead when a Ford Expedition crammed with 25 adults and children was slammed by a tractor-trailer near the U.S.-Mexico border. Chief of the California highway patrol's border division, Omar Watson:“There were 25 occupants in the Ford Expedition, including the driver. Unfortunately, 12 of the occupants, including the driver, succumbed to their injuries on scene. One other person was transported to the hospital where they also succumbed to their injuries. // Our multidisciplinary investigation team from Border Division is handling this collision and it's going to make sure that we have a thorough and complete investigation completed. It'd be premature for me to discuss or speculate what caused this collision.” Those killed in the accident - including the driver of the SUV- ranged in age from 20 to 55. Despite the presence of U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, Watson did not address whether the SUV's occupants were migrant workers or others who might have crossed from Mexico in an overcrowded vehicle. The Ford Expedition typically is designed to hold five to eight people. The driver of the tractor-trailer, which was hauling two loads of gravel, was also hospitalized with moderate injuries. Watson said the California Highway Patrol was working with the Mexican Consulate to determine who was in the vehicle and notify families of the deceased.

  • Biden admin faces pressure over migrant surge at southern border

    FOX News correspondent Casey Stegall has the details from Eagle Pass, Texas on 'Special Report'

  • Investigators probe 'black box' in car crashed by golfer Tiger Woods

    Investigators would not say what they were looking for, but in the days after the crash have been trying to determine what caused Woods, 45, to lose control of the gray Genesis sport utility vehicle. "Traffic collision investigators are continuing the investigation into the cause of the collision involving Mr. Woods," Deputy Trina Schrader said in a statement emailed to Reuters on Wednesday.

  • Myanmar security forces kill at least 38 protesters, U.N. says

    At least 38 protesters were killed by Myanmar security forces on Wednesday, the highest number since a Feb. 1 military coup, according to a United Nations official.

  • At least 15 killed in vehicle crash in Southern California

    The crash, on State Route 115 near El Centro, California, involved a sport utility vehicle carrying 27 people and a truck hauling gravel, officials at El Centro Regional Medical Center told a news briefing.Some 14 people died at the scene while another person died at the El Centro Regional Medical Center, the director of the hospital's emergency room, Judy Cruz, said in the briefing, posted on Facebook.

  • Why NIO Stock Is Down By 8% Today?

    NIO shares gained strong downside momentum.

  • Migrants smuggled through border fence before SUV crash in California

    Border Patrol says 13 people killed in a crash in Southern California entered the U.S. through a hole cut into the border fence.

  • The West’s Belated Reckoning with China’s Crimes against Humanity

    What will it take to get the world to recognize and account for the Chinese Communist Party’s mass atrocities? America’s example, it seems. Eight days ago, Canada became the second country to recognize the CCP’s repression of Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples as genocide following a vote of its parliament. On Thursday, just three days later, the Netherlands became the third after a vote in its parliament. Perhaps the political support for those votes would have been there without the Trump administration’s eleventh-hour designation of Beijing’s anti-Uyghur campaign as a genocide in January. But it’s increasingly clear that that decision — reportedly made by then-secretary of state Mike Pompeo over the objections of the career officials on his legal team, and later endorsed by his successor Antony Blinken — has made all the difference in spurring more international action. At least, that’s what Sjoerd Sjoerdsma, the Dutch member of parliament who authored the resolution that passed on Thursday, told National Review. His party had been following the developments out of China’s Western Xinjiang region for months, proposing legislation to call for various sanctions on those responsible. “When the U.S. and Canada moved, it made sense to follow suit,” Sjoerdsma said in a message the night of the vote. If we are to take a lesson from last week’s votes, what stands out is that their condemnation of the CCP’s atrocities cut broadly across ideological lines. Although the U.S. determination was made by the executive branch with backing from both major parties, in both Ottawa and the Hague, political forces in the opposition made it a point to highlight their governments’ failures to hold China to account. “It is shameful that Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government refuse to call the horrific conduct by the Chinese Communist Party what it is, a genocide,” said Erin O’Toole, the leader of Canada’s Conservative Party, during a news conference following the Canadian vote. (Trudeau and most of his government declined to show up for the vote.) Sjoerdsma, who belongs to the center-left D66 party, had similar criticism of the ruling conservative VVD party, led by Prime Minister Mark Rutte. “The VVD has always been slow to recognize that countries mistreating their citizens is not only a threat to the human rights we hold dear, but ultimately to the international order that provides us with the stability to flourish,” he told me. Just as the list of political parties with an apparent interest in sweeping China’s mass atrocities under the rug crosses ideological boundaries, so too does the list of parties with a burning desire to acknowledge them. Of course, it would be ideal if Trudeau and Rutte had led the way on these motions, bringing together cross-party coalitions determined to punish Beijing for its crimes. But the successful efforts of their respective parliamentary opponents are the next best thing, and suggest that more-concrete victories — e.g., enacting sanctions and boycotting the 2022 Winter Olympics, which are slated to take place in Beijing — could be won in the future. It’s been a bit over a month since the U.S. became the first country in the world to officially call the CCP’s targeting of the Uyghurs genocide, and its related targeting of all of Xinjiang’s Turkic minorities crimes against humanity. Other countries might now take that initial signal, as well as the Canadian and Dutch votes, as reason to finally do the same. For weeks now, the British parliament has been considering a “genocide amendment,” which would allow British courts to make a determination that genocide is taking place. That fight has pitted rebel Tory MPs against Boris Johnson’s government, which worries that such a determination could legally prohibit the ratification of new trade deals with China. Johnson, who has a long record of promoting strong trade ties with Beijing, recently faced criticism for calling himself “fervently Sinophile.” And though his government condemned China’s Uyghur atrocities at the U.N. Human Rights Council last week, it has proposed a milder alternative to the rebel MPs’ proposal in an effort to protect those ties. “It’s not like the Cold War where you could simply say, ‘Well, Russia [is] bad [so] we don’t need to deal with Russia,’” Charles Parton, a former British diplomat and a senior associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, told National Review. But, he added that the U.S., Canadian, and Dutch moves could increase the pressure on Johnson to act more forcefully. “I don’t think our government wants to be seen to be too far out on a limb when it comes to something as nasty as genocide.” With similar discussions taking place in the Belgian and Australian parliaments, neglecting to call Beijing’s perfidies genocide and act accordingly might soon make a developed country an outlier amongst its peers. Better late than never.

  • Thirteen die in southern California crash near Mexico border

    Twenty-seven people were said to have been travelling in an SUV when it collided with a trailer truck.

  • Myanmar army tells U.N. it is ready to weather sanctions, isolation, envoy says

    Myanmar's military says it is ready to withstand sanctions and isolation after its Feb. 1 coup, a top United Nations official said on Wednesday as she urged countries to "take very strong measures" to restore democracy in the Southeast Asian nation. U.N. special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, said 38 people died on Wednesday - the most violent day since the coup - as the military quelled protests. Schraner Burgener is due to brief the U.N. Security Council on Friday.

  • 13 dead in California crash, some ejected from SUV carrying 25 people: Highway patrol

    At least 13 people have died from a crash between a big rig and an SUV in Southern California Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. A Ford Expedition SUV entered the intersection with the big rig and subsequently the big rig, which was hauling two trailers, collided with the left side of the SUV, the highway patrol said. Twenty-five people were in the Ford Expedition, the highway patrol said.

  • Moscow, pledging retaliation, calls U.S. sanctions 'anti-Russian lunge'

    Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said late on Tuesday that new sanctions imposed by the United States were evidence of a "hostile anti-Russian lunge" and said it would retaliate to what it described as another blow to U.S.-Russia ties. In President Joe Biden's most direct challenge yet to the Kremlin, the United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions to punish Russia for what it described as Moscow's attempt to poison opposition politician Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent last year.

  • Teenagers among dead as Myanmar army opens fire on peaceful protests

    In one photo, the young woman crouches among fellow anti-coup protesters looking defiantly towards Myanmar's security forces, wearing a black T-shirt that says ‘everything will be ok'. Minutes later, she was dead - another young life suddenly snuffed out simply for demanding democracy. A second photo of her lifeless body, stretched out on a gurney with blood oozing from her head, joined many other horrific images flooding out of Myanmar on Wednesday, documenting dozens more victims of violent military crackdowns on peaceful rallies across the Southeast Asian nation. Christine Schraner Burgener, the United Nations special envoy on Myanmar, said 38 people had been killed, marking the bloodiest day of protests since a February coup. Myanmar’s security forces are increasingly turning to lethal force, and apparently shooting to kill with impunity, as they try to stem the relentless tide of protests against the Feb. 1 military takeover that ousted and detained the country’s civilian leadership.

  • Police: 13 killed on California highway when big rig hits SUV carrying 25 people

    Thirteen people were killed Tuesday when an SUV carrying 25 people and a semitruck collided on a Southern California highway near the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said.

  • Leaked Chinese report suggests it is forcing Uighurs to take jobs thousands of miles away to change the demographics of their homeland

    A Chinese report obtained by the BBC shows Uighurs were given job-transfer schemes to "meld" them into mainstream society.

  • UN envoy: Myanmar army is 'surprised' at opposition to coup

    The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar said the generals who have seized power in the Southeast Asian nation indicated they don’t fear renewed sanctions, though they are “very surprised” that their plans to restore military rule without much opposition isn’t working. Christine Schraner Burgener told U.N. correspondents Wednesday that after the Feb. 1 military coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government from power she warned Myanmar’s army that the world’s nations and the U.N. Security Council “might take huge strong measures.”

  • Make delicious, aromatic herb-infused oils and butters at home with Levo

    Whether you’re cooking up your favorite dish or concocting luxurious hand lotions, Levo will infuse flavors and aromas into scented candles, salad dressings and everything in between. Click here to check it out: https://fave.co/3qcQwli Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

  • Eating meat linked to range of illnesses, not just cancer — new study

    A study has found that regular meat consumption associated with higher risk of heart disease, diabetes, pneumonia and gallbladder disease

  • Microsoft Allege Email Software Server Hack By Chinese Hackers: Reuters

    Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) email inboxes have been remotely compromised using novel flaws in the mail server software by a China-linked cyber-espionage group, Reuters reports. The alleged hacker named HAFNIUM is a state-sponsored entity functioning out of China. The hackers utilized four previously undetected weaknesses in different versions of the software. The hackers allegedly exploited Microsoft's vulnerabilities to hack into the Exchange Server, enabling them to scramble email accounts and install malware for long-term access. Microsoft urged its users to download software patches upon detecting several 0-day exploits being used to attack on-premises versions of Microsoft Exchange Server. Cyber-security firm Volexity had reportedly observed hackers using one of the vulnerabilities to steal the contents of several user mailboxes in January remotely. The hackers just required the details of the Exchange server and the account they wanted to loot. China denied the allegations and sought evidence for the cyberattacks. Dell Technologies Inc's (NYSE: DELL) Secureworks director of intelligence, Mike McLellan, reportedly disclosed an abrupt spike in activity touching Exchange servers overnight on Sunday, affecting around ten customers ahead of the Microsoft hack. Microsoft products were already under scrutiny since the hack of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI). Hackers exploited Microsoft services set up by customers. The SolarWinds hackers also breached Microsoft source code, including elements of Exchange, email, and calendaring product. SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE), and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) officials recently testified to the Senate for the Russian cyberattacks. Microsoft pleaded with the cyberattack victims to disclose information towards a complete resolution. The current hacking activity appeared to be focused on seeding malicious software and setting the foundation for a possibly deeper intrusion in the future instead of immediate damage, as per Dell. Further, the company did not observe any follow-on activity and intended to introspect victimized companies. The infectious disease researchers, law firms, higher education institutions, defense contractors, policy think tanks, and non-governmental groups appear to be the soft targets for the attacks, as per Dell. Price action: MSFT shares are up 0.25% at $234.45 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTwilio Could Invest 0M In Carlyle Group's Syniverse: WSJAccenture, Microsoft Extend Partnership To Support UK Clean Energy Transition© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The care home workers who refuse to be vaccinated

    There is a very large number of frontline workers in care homes, in France, who are refusing to be vaccinated against coronavirus.The number could be as high as almost half of them, according to the government, and it's raising concern that nurses and other workers could be passing the disease on to those in their care.Marie-France Boudret is one of them. She's a nurse at a home for the elderly. She personally watched a patient suffocate and die in front of her because of the pandemic. But when she was offered to receive a vaccination, she declined."I hear some vaccines are only for people of a certain age group, others for people of another age group. Then I think, logically, a vaccine is normally is for everybody, not just for a certain age group. I thought it was quite strange, quite mysterious.""Based on what I hear on the news and on social media, it's true that it doesn't seem reassuring at all. It is very scary. So, I would rather wait a little longer and see how it goes."The skepticism isn't shared by care home residents themselves, where only 20% haven't been inoculated yet.The skepticism is also more nuanced than a general distrust of vaccines. Boudret and others Reuters spoke with say they've been scarred by what they perceive as lack of support as frontline workers, under-pay, and other working conditions. They blame the national government for much of it.Malika Belarbi is with a union representing health workers."It's not that we want to say, 'We don't want to get the vaccine. We don't want to protect ourselves or the residents.' It's just that we have completely lost trust."The number of workers refusing the vaccine has halved since December, the government says, although the phenomenon isn't limited to France. Similar polls in Germany and Switzerland have seen high numbers as well.Public health agencies and vaccine developers around the world have repeatedly said that they are not cutting corners during the rollout.And, that the unprecedented speed of development has been fostered by the unprecedented urgency of a global disaster - and unprecedented resources pouring in to stop it.