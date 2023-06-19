At least 15 shot, 4 dead, in shootings across the U.S. on the last Sunday of spring

Shootings erupted across the nation, in both rural and urban locations, on the last Sunday of meteorological spring, according to reports from authorities.

Four people were fatally shot in Kellogg, Idaho, the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. A suspect was detained in the 7:30 p.m. attack, it said.

A motive and circumstances were not immediately available, and the matter was under investigation by state and local authorities.

In Chicago, five people were injured in a shooting on the city's far South Side, police said. The precise time of the attack wasn't clear, but police started tweeting about it at 7:24 p.m.

Conditions for the injured weren't available.

Metropolitan Police in Washington, D.C., reported that four people were struck in two shootings Sunday night.

The first happened about 8:45 p.m., police said. One of two teenage boys struck in the attack was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The other victim survived, police said; an exact condition was unavailable.

A little more than an hour later, two people were struck by gunfire, with one victim, described as a boy, hospitalized in critical condition, Washington police said.

The other victim was described as a man who survived. His exact condition wasn’t available.

In San Francisco, two people were injured Saturday evening in a shooting near Fisherman's Wharf and the Embarcadero, two of the city's most popular attractions for visitors, police said.

Conditions for the victims were unavailable. The attack may have involved two vehicles, police said in a statement.

Officers responding to a 6:48 p.m. report of a shooting near the wharf found both victims and rendered aid, police said in the statement.

They were rushed to medical facilities, police said.

"At the scene officers learned that there were possibly two vehicles involved in the shooting," the police department said.

No other suspect information was available.

The violence followed a night of mass shootings Saturday, when at least four people were killed and more than two dozen others were injured in Illinois, Missouri and Washington state.

It was the last weekend of spring, with Monday providing a day off for many Americans as a federal holiday recognizing Juneteenth.

Wednesday is the longest day of the year, the summer solstice and the meteorological first day of summer.

