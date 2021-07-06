At least 150 killed in more than 400 shootings over July 4 weekend

Fadel Allassan
·1 min read

At least 150 people were killed in more than 400 shootings in the U.S. over the Fourth of July weekend, CNN reports from data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive.

Why it matters: The holiday period continued a trend of deadly violent weekends in the U.S. as the country reemerges from the pandemic. Major cities have seen a spike in violent crime and mass shootings this year, per Gun Violence Archive data.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Zoom in:

  • There were 13 victims from 12 shootings in New York City on July 4, according to NYPD, up from eight shootings and eight victims on the same date last year. The city saw 21 shootings involving 26 victims from Friday to Sunday, down from 30 people who were shot in 25 shootings in the same period a year ago.

  • In Chicago, 83 people were shot and 14 were killed from Friday evening to Monday morning, CNN reports, citing preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

  • A 6-year-old girl who was initially reported to have life-threatening injuries is now in stable condition following a mass shooting Friday afternoon in Norfolk, Virginia. Three other teenage victims are expected to fully recover.

Go deeper ... By the numbers: States with most new guns

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Six people shot, 1 killed in Sunday night shootings across Fort Worth, police say

    Three shootings happened during a domestic disturbance, at a party and on a road late on the July 4 holiday.

  • 98 shot, 17 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence

    Chicago weekend violence has left at least 100 people shot, including 18 people killed, police said.

  • South Africa's ex-leader Zuma urges court to stop his arrest

    Former South African president Jacob Zuma on Tuesday continued his efforts to avoid imprisonment by urging a regional court to block his arrest by police. Zuma's lawyers called on the Pietermaritzburg High Court in KwaZulu-Natal province to stop the order made last week by the country's highest court, the Constitutional Court, that police must arrest Zuma by midnight on Wednesday after he was sentenced last week to 15 months in prison for contempt of court. Zuma's lawyers argued that the court should stop the police from arresting him until the Constitutional Court rules on his application to rescind the sentence, which will be heard on July 12.

  • Blue Jackets goalie dies after striking head during July 4 celebration

    Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, died on Sunday after striking his head during a Fourth of July celebration in Novi, Michigan, according to AP.The big picture: The Novi Police Department said Kivlenieks, a native of Riga, Latvia, slipped and hit his head on concrete while fleeing a mortar-style firework that had tilted toward him and several other people.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "We

  • Hundreds protest outside home of man caught on video hurling racial slurs against Black neighbour

    Viral video shows Matthews spitting and hurling racial slurs and abuses against his neighbour

  • Factbox: Plotting the return to normal as Delta variant spreads

    But the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant has led some countries to delay elements of their return to normal. Authorities trying to stamp out an outbreak in Sydney of the Delta variant said on July 5 that the next two days would be "absolutely critical" in deciding whether to extend a stay-home order beyond July 9. Britain aims to end COVID-related restrictions on July 19, allowing pubs, restaurants, nightclubs and other hospitality venues to fully reopen.

  • Her Family Owned Slaves. How Can She Make Amends?

    DIRT TOWN VALLEY, Ga. — Just before people started to take the pandemic seriously, Stacie Marshall slipped into the back of a conference room in Athens, Georgia, and joined two dozen Black farmers in a marketing seminar called “Collards Aren’t the New Kale.” She stood out, and not just because she was one of only two white people in the room. Marshall, 41, still had the long blond hair and good looks that won her the Miss Chattooga County title in 1998. The win came with scholarship money that g

  • Large crowds bring July 4 chaos to Loop; 2 officers injured

    Chicago police said they responded to several large groups gathering throughout downtown Sunday night, with at least two police officers injured.

  • Lawsuit: Man who sparked treasure hunt retrieved own loot

    A French treasure hunter has sued the estate of a Santa Fe, New Mexico, antiquities dealer who sparked a yearslong search across the American West by hiding a chest filled with gold, coins and other valuables. Bruno Raphoz is seeking $10 million in a complaint filed last week in U.S. District Court in New Mexico. The lawsuit comes a year after another man found the treasure in Wyoming, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

  • Neighborhood runs for cover as U-Haul full of fireworks explodes, Ohio video shows

    At least three people were injured in the explosion.

  • White Nationalist Group Tries to March Through Philadelphia, Promptly Gets Chased Out of Town

    Members of Patriot Front, a known white nationalist group based in Texas, marched their way through Philadelphia on Saturday. But as 6 ABC News reports, it doesn’t sound like they stuck around for as long as they anticipated.

  • Collapsed Miami apartment block demolished ahead of tropical storm

    The Miami apartment block that collapsed on June 24 and killed many was demolished in the early hours of Monday morning. The demolition of the building was brought forward to secure the site ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa. Search efforts were halted as a precaution as work on the demolition got underway. “Our top priority is bringing down this building,” Daniella Levine Cava, the mayor of Miami-Dade County, said on Sunday. “As soon as the building does come down and site has been deemed secure, ou

  • The City Waging War on Its Strippers

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Shutterstock/GettyBRISTOL, England—In a move that would force a hundred dancers into unemployment, a British city council is pushing a proposal for an all-out ban on strip clubs.The proposal, introduced in Bristol in March, would force the only two strip clubs in the city to shut down—and has prompted strippers to flood the inboxes of local politicians and self-described gender equality experts who have been pushing for the ban.One recipient for such message

  • Two missing sisters. One bizarre note. For 20 years, a family has asked: Where are our girls?

    In 2001, Tionda and Diamond Bradley left a note and disappeared from their Chicago home. For two decades, their family has fought for answers.

  • Woman’s face severely injured after she trips while lighting firework, Texas cops say

    The woman was flown by helicopter to a hospital.

  • Are Tiny Homes built on oddly-shaped slivers of 'virtually unusable' city an answer to the homelessness crisis? Have a look inside

    Tiny homes are cheap to manufacture and quick to build, and offer transitional bridge housing for the unhoused in Los Angeles.

  • Eighth Suspect Arrested in Dismemberment of Georgia Mom Rossana Delgado

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GBI/ NATIONAL CENTER FOR MISSING AND ENDANGEREDGeorgia authorities have arrested an eighth suspect in connection with the dismemberment death of ride-share driver Rossana Delgado, a 37-year-old mother-of-two, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. The latest suspect to be nabbed, 35-year-old Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, was arrested in Mexico by the United States Marshal's Service and will be extradited back to Georgia to face charges. In April, Delgado disappeared after

  • Buffalo Grove woman critically injured in Dan Ryan shooting: ISP

    A Buffalo Grove woman was critically injured in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday night, Illinois State Police said.

  • White man who pushed Black neighbor in racist rant arrested

    A white man who is seen in video footage pushing a Black neighbor with his chest and using racist slurs to address the neighbor and others on Friday has been arrested. Edward C. Mathews, 45, was arrested on Monday evening after protesters gathered outside of his Mount Laurel home for multiple hours. In the footage showing the confrontation on Friday, Mathews gives his address several times before finally walking away saying, “Come (expletive) see me.”

  • Parris Island graduate who saved woman from attack in Savannah motel receives medal

    The Marine is now stationed in Hawaii.