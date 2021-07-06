At least 150 killed in more than 400 shootings over July 4 weekend

At least 150 people were killed in more than 400 shootings in the U.S. over the Fourth of July weekend, CNN reports from data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive.

Why it matters: The holiday period continued a trend of deadly violent weekends in the U.S. as the country reemerges from the pandemic. Major cities have seen a spike in violent crime and mass shootings this year, per Gun Violence Archive data.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Zoom in:

There were 13 victims from 12 shootings in New York City on July 4, according to NYPD, up from eight shootings and eight victims on the same date last year. The city saw 21 shootings involving 26 victims from Friday to Sunday, down from 30 people who were shot in 25 shootings in the same period a year ago.

In Chicago, 83 people were shot and 14 were killed from Friday evening to Monday morning, CNN reports, citing preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

A 6-year-old girl who was initially reported to have life-threatening injuries is now in stable condition following a mass shooting Friday afternoon in Norfolk, Virginia. Three other teenage victims are expected to fully recover.

Go deeper ... By the numbers: States with most new guns

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free