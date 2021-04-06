At least 157 people killed in Indonesia and Timor-Leste after a massive cyclone unleashed flash flooding and landslides

Sinéad Baker
·1 min read
indonesia cyclone flooding
An aerial picture shows damaged roads affected by flash floods after heavy rains in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, on April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra via Reuters

  • At least 157 people are dead in Indonesia and Timor-Leste after a huge cyclone.

  • It set off flash flooding and landslides, forcing thousands to flee their homes.

  • It also destroyed roads and bridges, making it harder to find missing people.

At least 157 people are dead in Indonesia and Timor-Leste after a cyclone on Sunday set off flash flooding and landslides.

Thousands of people were forced to flee their homes, and authorities are trying to evacuate them, The Guardian reported.

Buildings and roads have been destroyed, hindering people's movements and efforts to find the dead and find survivors, according to The Guardian.

Indonesia said it had recorded 130 deaths while Timor-Leste recorded 27 people dead.

More than 70 people are still missing in Indonesia, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

Videos show houses being destroyed and people scrambling to safety as floodwaters rise.

Read the original article on Insider

