Landslide in Ecuador kills at least 7, with dozens missing

PATRICIA OLEAS and CESAR OLMOS
·3 min read

ALAUSI, Ecuador (AP) — A huge landslide swept over an Andean community in central Ecuador, burying dozens of homes, killing at least seven people and sending rescuers on a frantic search for survivors, authorities said Monday.

Earlier in the day, officials had reported 16 deaths, but President Guillermo Lasso put the confirmed toll at seven as he arrived Monday night at the scene of the disaster in Alausí, about 137 miles south of the capital, Quito. Officials also raised the number of people reported missing to 62.

Lasso lamented the tragedy and promised people in the town that “we will continue working" on the search effort.

Ecuador’s Risk Management Secretariat said more than 30 people were rescued after the mountainside collapsed around 10 p.m. Sunday. It said 23 people were injured.

“My mother is buried" under the mud, said Luis Ángel González, 58, who also lost other family members Sunday. "I am so sad, devastated. There is nothing here, no houses, no anything. We are homeless (and) without family.”

The risk management agency estimated 500 people and 163 homes were affected by the disaster, which also destroyed a portion of the Pan-American Highway.

The governor of Chimborazo, Ivan Vinueza, told The Associated Press that some of the injured were taken to area hospitals. He said officials had urged people to evacuate the area after landslides and cracks began to develop about two months ago. Some followed the advice, and by Saturday, as tremors intensified, others fled.

Area residents told local media they heard tremors on the mountain before the landslide, which was estimated to be about 150 meters (490 feet) wide and nearly a half mile (700 meters) long. It swept away trees, homes and other buildings. More than fifty houses were buried under tons of mud of debris.

The emergency response agency said 60% of potable water service in the area was affected by the landslide. The communication’s office of the presidential office said some schools would be switching to online classes.

Firefighters from a half dozen cities were dispatched to the area to help. Rescuers focused on the flanks of the landslide where they found traces and debris of houses.

Rescuer and paramedic Alberto Escobar said it was unlikely more survivors would be found because of the time that had elapsed.

He said the search would continue as long as it did not rain.

Video from cameras connected to the country’s emergency service network showed people fleeing their homes with help from neighbors. It also showed people transporting appliances and other belongings in vehicles.

Survivors, many housed in temporary shelters, cried over their misfortune.

Among them was the Zuña family, who were staying at the Iglesia Matriz de Alausí, where rooms for catechism or parish meetings were adapted with bunk beds days ago after authorities declared an emergency in the area due to the risk of landslides.

Sonia Guadalupe Zuña said her mother was reluctant to leave what they had built over the years.

“We went to the shelter, but my mother didn’t want to,” Zuña said. “Later, my daughter went to convince her. When they walked along the rails, everything collapsed. They arrived covered in dirt and crying.”

Save for the clothes they had on, Zuña's family lost everything.

“I don’t know where, but we’re all leaving," she said crying. "My parents taught us that by working hard, you get material things, but being together is priceless.”

___

Associated Press writers Gonzalo Solano in Quito and Regina Garcia Cano in Caracas, Venezuela, contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Ecuador landslide kills at least 7 in the Andes, 23 hurt

    Earlier, the agency reported that 16 people had died as a result of the landslide in the city of Alausi, in Ecuador's Chimborazo province. It did not explain the reasons for the revision but it did say that 32 people were rescued after a large amount of earth swept down on parts of the city of Alausi on Sunday night. Its statement on Twitter hiked the number of missing to 46, from seven in its previous report.

  • Seven dead, nearly 50 missing in Ecuador landslide

    Rescuers searched Monday for nearly 50 people reported missing after a landslide triggered by months of heavy rain killed at least seven people in southern Ecuador.Since the start of the year, heavy rains in Ecuador have caused the deaths of 22 people, destroyed 72 homes and damaged more than 6,900, according to the SNGR risk management secretariat.

  • When Will Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Breakeven?

    Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CTXR ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would...

  • Exclusive-German prosecutors, prompted by Reuters report, search home of pro-Kremlin activists

    German prosecutors said on Monday they searched the home of two pro-Kremlin activists, looking for evidence to corroborate a Reuters report that the couple donated cash to buy radios for Russian soldiers in Ukraine. Reuters reported in January that Max Schlund and his romantic partner Elena Kolbasnikova donated funds collected from supporters in Germany to a Russian army division fighting in Ukraine, and the money was used to purchase walkie-talkie radios, headphones and telephones. Under German law, the criminal penalty for anyone found to have violated sanctions is up to five years in prison.

  • Food for thought: Free meals for all New Mexico students

    Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday signed legislation to provide free school meals to all students regardless of family income, as New Mexico and several other states look to fill the gap left by lapsed federal pandemic-era benefit programs and address the strain to family budgets caused by food prices. Additional money will be used to improve school kitchens so healthier meals can be prepared. “When we feed our children, we’re feeding our future – these investments today will yield benefits tomorrow through generations of healthier New Mexicans,” the Democratic governor said in a statement issued after she celebrated with dozens of elementary school students.

  • Drey Jameson’s shift to relief creates fluid situation for Diamondbacks

    Drey Jameson is a reliever -- for now. How the Diamondbacks plan to proceed after shifting their young power starter to relief.

  • Bukayo Saka one of the best players in the Premier League – Oleksandr Zinchenko

    The Arsenal forward has been in fine form this season as the Gunners sit eight points clear at the top of the table.

  • Bukayo Saka leads England to 2-0 win over Ukraine in EURO qualifying

    Bukayo Saka scored a goal and set up Harry Kane for another as England beat Ukraine 2-0 in a UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier at Wembley Stadium in London.

  • Three children and three adults dead in Nashville school in another assault rifle mass shooting

    Female shooter also dead after encounter with police

  • Ecuador landslide: More than a dozen killed in Alausí

    Rescue teams are combing the mud for families whose homes were buried in the landslide.

  • AP Top Stories March 27 P

    Here’s the latest for Monday, March 27: Three children and three adults dead in Nashville school shooting; Netanyahu delays Israeli court overhaul plan; Fatal landslide in Ecuador; Fiancé charged in death of woman missing nearly 12 years.

  • Walid Regragui: Morocco must end 47-year Afcon wait before they can be world 'kings'

    Morocco head coach Walid Regragui says Africa Cup of Nations win must come first before the Atlas Lions look to conquer the world.

  • Arsenal: Fans have spotted Oleksandr Zinchenko CONFIRMING Declan Rice transfer rumours

    Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko shared a moment with Declan Rice at full-time of England's win against Ukraine, where he appeared to address Rice's supposed move

  • Women’s cricket must avoid mistakes of men’s game in club v country battle

    When Nat Sciver-Brunt scooped Alice Capsey for four in Mumbai on Sunday, it ended the inaugural Women’s Premier League – a tournament perhaps even more revolutionary than the first Indian Premier League.

  • Price drop! These top-notch robovacs start at only $100 — save up to 75%, today only

    One popular mop-robo vac hybrid is down from $340!

  • Scorched southwestern France braces for fires to come

    STORY: This is what remains of a forest outside the town of Hostens, in southwestern France.A wildfire erupted here in July 2022.Eight months later the land still smoulders away underground, caused by the brown coal in the area's peaty soil. "We have to make sure that fires can't start again from these hot spots."The blaze at Hostens is a remnant of huge wildfires that ravaged southern Europe in summer 2022. Worst drought on record was compounded by successive heatwaves which scientists say are consistent with climate change.The Gironde region in southwest of France was particularly badly hit with more than 49,000 acres of forest destroyed. And the risk of renewed fires is a great concern.Guillaume Carnir works for France’s National Forest Agency. "The risks, now that everything is exploited around it, are minimized because there is less flammable material all around, on the massif, as there are large areas that have been cut down. But there are still some green patches and there is all the vegetation that will come back in the spring which will be flammable."The fire in Hostens is under constant surveillance from drones measuring heat levels.That's according to Pascale Got, a local official in charge of environmental protection."We are now coming to a period where spring fires can break out. So obviously we need an urgent response from the government on aerial assets and we can no longer sail by sight."An unusually dry winter across parts of southern Europe has reduced moisture in the soil.It raises fears of a repeat of 2022, when almost 2 million acres of land were destroyed.That's according to European Commission statistics.Governments are, therefore, working out how to make forests and woodlands more resilient to climate change.Over in Gironde, the wildfires that surrounded the town of Origne and displaced its inhabitants last July are long extinguished.But Mayor Vincent Dedieu could not hide his sadness while looking at the wide empty land."Today, we have lost all our landmarks because today, you see, it's completely lunar. We're in this somewhat deserted landscape. I said it before: we'll have the shock of burnt trees but we'll also have the shock when the trees are gone."

  • Rolling Fork business owner saves lives by sheltering employees in cooler during Mississippi tornado

    A quick-thinking woman saved herself and eight others by rushing everyone into a dairy cooler as an EF-4 tornado tore the building down around her.

  • MTG Responds to Nashville Shooting by Calling for More Guns Around Kids

    The Georgia congresswoman called for more “good guys with guns” hours after a mass shooting left six dead at an elementary school

  • All 7 Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion victims found

    All seven bodies have been recovered from the site of a powerful explosion at a chocolate factory in a small town in eastern Pennsylvania, officials said.

  • Congressman who represents the Nashville district involved in deadly school shooting posted a gun-toting family photo for Christmas in 2021

    Dozens of Twitter users responded to Rep. Andy Ogles' statement on the school shooting by reposting his photo with his family, posing with guns.