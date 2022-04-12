At Least 16 People Were Injured In A Shooting At A Brooklyn Subway Station During Morning Rush Hour

A man detonated a gas canister on a crowded New York City subway car during the Tuesday morning rush hour before opening fire on commuters, shooting 10 of them, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. ET at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood in Brooklyn, which serves the D, N, and R lines.

The suspect — described by authorities as a Black man who had been wearing a green construction vest over a grey hooded sweatshirt — has not yet been apprehended. He donned a gas mask before his rampage, police said.

"This person is dangerous," Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters at a briefing on the scene. "We're asking individuals to be very vigilant and alert."

At least 16 people have been injured and taken to area hospitals, according to fire officials. Ten suffered gunshot wounds, five of whom are in critical but stable conditions.

NYU Langone Hospital is treating eight of the victims for gunshot wounds and smoke inhalation, hospital spokesperson Lacy Scarmana told BuzzFeed News. "All are in stable condition," Scarmana said.

NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital is also treating three patients.

None of the victims are reported to have life-threatening injuries so far, officials said.

The reason for the attack is still under investigation, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell told reporters. "We do not know the motive at this time, but we're not ruling anything out," Sewell said.

A video on social media showed terrified commuters fleeing a subway carriage full of smoke once the train pulled into the station.

So this just happened #NYC3 ppl shot. Suspect was dressed as an MTA employee. Used smoke bombs 01:55 PM - 12 Apr 2022

An FDNY spokesperson told BuzzFeed News they received a call about smoke in the station and that first responders discovered multiple people shot. "Several undetonated devices at [the] same location," the spokesperson said, describing the scene as still active.

The NYPD subsequently said on Twitter that there were no active explosive devices at this time.

@NYCTSubway Its not just smoke, there were blood everywhere at 36st station and people hurt. What happened!? 12:45 PM - 12 Apr 2022

Graphic photos on social media showed at least three people lying on the floor of the station in a pool of blood.

Schools in the area are on a "shelter-in" status, an Education Department spokesperson told BuzzFeed News, meaning no one can leave buildings.

On Twitter, subway officials said there was a "major disruption" to service.

Police urged the public to avoid the station and to "expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area."

Federal officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also on the scene.

"While we gather more information, we ask New Yorkers to stay away from this area for their safety and so that first responders can help those in need and investigate," said Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

President Joe Biden has also been briefed on the incident, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

"White House senior staff are in touch with Mayor Adams and Police Commissioner Sewell to offer any assistance as needed," Psaki said.

Located in southwestern Brooklyn, Sunset Park is home to a vast majority of working class and immigrant families, many of whom are Asian and Latino.

The American Public Health Association says gun violence in the US is a public health crisis. It is a leading cause of premature death in the country, responsible for more than 38,000 deaths annually. As of April 12, at least 11,874 people have died from gun violence this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

