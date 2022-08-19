At least 16 Rome High School students arrested after 3 days of brawls

At least 16 Rome High School students have been arrested after a series of brawls broke out at the school this week.

The school is now canceling pep rallies and increasing police presence at the school ahead of three football games this weekend.

Six juveniles were arrested after a fight Tuesday morning, Rome police said. They were all charged with battery, according to Rome police.

On Wednesday, five more students were arrested. Two were charged with battery, one was charged with making terroristic threats, one was charged with obstruction and one was charged with party to the crime of battery.

Five more students were arrested after another fight Thursday, police said.

Five more students were arrested after another fight Thursday, police said.




