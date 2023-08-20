At least 16 teens shot in Chicago over weekend, some fatally
Many of those teenagers were looking forward to the first day of school Monday.
Many of those teenagers were looking forward to the first day of school Monday.
NASCAR Cup Series drivers at this weekend’s race at Watkins Glen are likely anticipating the event with wildly varying levels of enthusiasm.
Viktor Hovland's win pushed him to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings headed into East Lake
The Patriots haven't finished in last place since 2000.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
The Titans had a miserable finish to last season.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech and Nvidia's quarterly update are coming in the week ahead.
A cooling pillow for 75% off, a filtered water bottle for $14: Scoop 'em up while you can.
This top-selling invention has shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.
The 2023 Women's World Cup ends Sunday. Follow the final match right here with Yahoo Sports.
The four-time All-American is expected to make a full recovery.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Its secret ingredients (rosemary and mint) may help fight alopecia, according to Healthline.
This No. 1 bestselling shapewear smooths, lifts and compresses to rave reviews.
Snag a pair for yourself while they’re on sale for just $70.
Cruise will temporarily be deploying fewer autonomous vehicles in San Francisco while investigators are looking into "recent concerning incidents" involving its fleet
Lotus Type 66 brings to reality a Can-Am race car that never made it past the early design stages more than 50 years ago.
From comfy sneakers to anti-aging skin care, these are the scores I’m adding to my cart this weekend.
Messi says he believes soccer has grown a lot already in the United States.
The best checking accounts have low balance requirements and no monthly fees. Here’s how to find the best options.
The Southwestern United States is preparing for potentially historic rains from the storm.