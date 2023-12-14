At least 167,000 face Christmas homeless in London

New data from Shelter showed homelessness in the capital had increased by 11% in one year

At least 167,000 people in London, including 82,000 children, are expected to spend Christmas without a home, according to a housing charity.

New data from Shelter showed homelessness in the capital had increased by 11% in one year.

Polly Neate, the charity's chief executive, blamed the increase on a "chronic underinvestment" in social homes.

The government said it was spending £2bn to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping.

Shelter said its analysis of official homelessness figures and responses to Freedom of Information requests showed one in every 53 people in London are homeless.

It said the number of individuals sleeping rough had increased by 34% in a year and more than 165,000 people were living in temporary accommodation.

The charity said the borough with the highest number of homeless people was Newham, with 17,200 individuals without a home.

This was followed by Westminster, where 8,000 people are homeless, and then Hackney, with 7,900 people.

Ms Neate said: “Homelessness is on nobody’s Christmas list, but 167,000 people in London will spend this time of year in a tiny hostel room or freezing in a doorway.

“The housing emergency is out of control."

She called on the government to "take this emergency seriously".

There has been a 11% increase in homelessness in the past year, according to Shelter's figures

Shelter said the analysis was the "most comprehensive overview of recorded homelessness".

But it warned the true figure could be higher due to some "hidden homelessness" such as sofa-surfing.

A spokesperson for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: "Everyone deserves a safe place to call home.

"That's why we are spending £2bn to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping, including making £1bn available so councils can give financial support for people to find a new home and move out of temporary accommodation."

Newham Council said it was working "incredibly hard" to support residents facing homelessness in the current housing crisis.

The authority said it had launched a "comprehensive homelessness response programme".

Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk