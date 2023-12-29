At least 17 civilians killed, 85 injured as Russia unleashes largest missile and drone attack of the war

At least 17 people have been killed and 85 injured in the biggest coordinated Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine of the war.

Russia targeted kindergartens, maternity hospitals, shopping malls, and residential buildings in cities in every area of the country.

One popular online meme is to share a photo of the damage in their city with the tag “Russia is at war with kindergartens and maternity hospitals.”

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported preliminary casualty figures on Telegram on Dec. 29. Some figures have since been updated.

Kyiv: Two civilians killed, 23 others injured, including seven that have been hospitalized. Multiple damages and fires reported in the capital's Shevchenkivskyi, Svyatoshynskyi, and Podilskyi districts. At least 10 people are believed to be trapped under the rubble of a warehouse.

Lviv: One civilian killed, nine others injured. The explosion damaged an apartment building and a critical infrastructure facility. Several schools and a kindergarten were damaged.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Five civilians killed, 15 others injured. The enemy hit a shopping mall and a maternity hospital. Four patients were rescued by emergency services.

Odesa Oblast: Two civilians killed, 15 others injured, including two young children. 23 residents were rescued from a 17-story apartment building. At least three people are trapped under the rubble of a three-story building hit by the enemy. At least two other buildings were damaged.

Kharkiv Oblast: Three civilians killed, 13 others injured after the Russian pre-dawn attack. Medics are still at the scene.

Zaporizhzhya Oblast: Four civilians killed, 10 others injured in the enemy missile attack on the regional infrastructure facilities.

Russia attacked Ukraine with almost every missile and attack drone in its arsenal overnight on Dec. 29, triggering air raid alerts and causing explosions across the country.

Ukraine managed to destroy 114 of the 158 missiles that Russia criminally launched at Ukrainian cities far from the frontlines.

