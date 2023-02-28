Three inmates hospitalized in suspected drug-related incident at L.A. County jail in Castaic

Multiple people were injured in an unspecified incident at L.A. County's Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic on Tuesday morning. (KTLA-TV Channel 5)

Three inmates were rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning from the Pitchess Detention Center in what authorities believe was a drug-related incident, officials said.

Several inmates housed in the Castaic complex's North County Correction Facility experienced a medical emergency after "preliminary information suggests they may have ingested a controlled substance," according to a statement from the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

Seventeen inmates who were in the jail's outdoor recreation area "appeared to be affected in some way and were medically evaluated," said Assistant Sheriff Sergio Aloma.

Paramedics answered a call for medical assistance at the jail just before 10:30 a.m., said Henry Narvaez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Three people were transported to a hospital — one in critical condition and two in moderate condition. The remaining 14 were treated at the scene.

The incident likely involved fentanyl, law enforcement sources said.

After the men passed out, officials locked down the whole facility and investigators began reviewing video footage to determine what happened, Aloma said.

“We are trying to determine right now the specific source of what caused this,” he said.

Times staff writer Matthew Ormseth contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.