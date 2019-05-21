A tornado tore through a neighborhood near Tulsa International Airport on Tuesday as a powerful storm triggered flash flooding and washed out roads across parts of Oklahoma and threatened several other states.

"Luckily no damage and flights should be resuming soon," airport officials tweeted Tuesday morning. Travelers were briefly moved to shelters and some flights were canceled.

Tornadoes, strong winds, downpours and hail threatened parts of five states, a day after at least 19 tornadoes rolled through the area.

"Thunderstorms capable of damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes are possible from the middle Mississippi Valley south," the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center warned.

Parts of Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas and Illinois could face the brunt of the storm system's fury later in the day, forecasters said.

Storms Monday produced golf ball-size hail and strong wind gusts across parts of Texas and Oklahoma. Confirmed tornadoes left damage behind near Mangum, Oklahoma, and Paducah, Texas, Accuweather said.

The severe weather this week comes after a string of wild-weather days across the Midwest last week, when at least 50 reports of tornadoes were logged across the central and southern Plains, AccuWeather said.

Tornadoes in sparsely populated areas damaged homes and barns in Oklahoma on Monday, but no injuries were reported. In the southwestern Oklahoma town of Mangum. Glynadee Edwards, the Greer County emergency management director, said roofs of homes were damaged and the high school’s agriculture barn was destroyed. The livestock survived, however.

“The pigs are walking around wondering what happened to their house,” she said.

Severe weather: 'All the windows exploded, it was just chaos'

Floods to wildfires: Is global warming to blame?

Another tornado severely damaged a house and destroyed a barn in the northern Oklahoma unincorporated community of Lucien.

Schools closed across Oklahoma ahead of the bad weather. Many of the largest school systems in the center of the state (as well as the University of Oklahoma campus) closed all day Monday, which appears to be the first time such a mass closure has occurred in central Oklahoma on the night before severe weather, according to the Weather Underground.

Looking ahead, more bad weather is forecast the rest of the month for the central U.S.: "It looks like there is no end in sight to this very active pattern of severe weather into the end of May," AccuWeather Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer said.

High heat will also be another big weather story as May continues: As the Memorial Day weekend rolls in, look for a "death ridge" of heat in the Southeast, forecasters warned.

"Extreme heat -- perhaps all-time record highs -- to be challenged this weekend across the Southeast." meteorologist Ryan Maue tweeted.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tornado roars near Tulsa airport as dangerous storm threatens region