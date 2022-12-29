At least 19 killed in casino fire as victims jump from ledge

1
CBSNews
·4 min read

At least 19 people were killed and many others are feared dead in a fire at a Cambodian casino, with a rescuer describing how victims hurled themselves from a ledge in a desperate bid to escape the flames.

The blaze at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet, within view of the Thai border, broke out late Wednesday night, Cambodian police said.

"There are 19 dead so far as we see bodies and bones," said Sek Sokhom, director of Cambodia's Banteay Meanchey provincial information department, warning the "figure could be higher" as rescuers have not yet reached parts of the complex.

A volunteer with Thai rescue group Ruamkatanyu Foundation who wished to remain anonymous said his team arrived at around 2 a.m. ET and saw people jump from the building.

"I witnessed people running out of the building to escape from the smoke," he said, adding that a group were also packed onto a rooftop to avoid the flames.

In this photo provided by Cambodia's Fresh News, a building burns near a Cambodia-Thai international border gate in Poipet, west of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. / Credit: Fresh News via AP
In this photo provided by Cambodia's Fresh News, a building burns near a Cambodia-Thai international border gate in Poipet, west of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. / Credit: Fresh News via AP

"Then we saw some people jumping down," he said.

Video showed the building consumed by flames, with firefighters struggling to contain the blaze and rescuers attempting to pluck people from a burning ledge.

In one clip, an unidentified man is seen sitting on a window ledge as smoke billows out from behind him. In another, a group of people huddle on a ledge as flames draw near.

A Thai foreign ministry source said they had been coordinating closely with local authorities, "including by sending in fire trucks from the Thai side."

Thai authorities in neighboring Sa Kaeo province later said more than 50 victims had been hospitalized there, with local public health official Prapas Pookduang telling AFP that 13 people were "on life support."

Sa Kaeo Governor Parinya Phothisat said another roughly 60 people caught up in the fire had already been checked and cleared by Thai hospitals.

In this photo provided by Cambodia's Fresh News, smoke rises as a fire burns through a Cambodian hotel casino near a Cambodia-Thai international border gate in Poipet, west of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. / Credit: Fresh News/Photo via AP
In this photo provided by Cambodia's Fresh News, smoke rises as a fire burns through a Cambodian hotel casino near a Cambodia-Thai international border gate in Poipet, west of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. / Credit: Fresh News/Photo via AP

He said Thai hospitals had treated 79 Thai nationals, 30 Cambodians and eight Indonesians.

The Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteer said the blaze started on the first floor but spread quickly along carpets, leaping up through the multi-storey building.

Naphat Klonkliang, an officer with the foundation, told AFP they had retrieved two bodies.

"The rescue team were struggling in the beginning and the main reason was the smoke," the officer said.

Some victims were believed to still be under debris or in locked rooms that rescue teams could not immediately access, so the death toll was expected to rise, said Sokhom, who told the Associated Press that firefighters were ultimately able to extinguish the fire at around 2 p.m. local time on Thursday. Rescue operations continued after the blaze was out, he reportedly added, noting that a preliminary investigation suggests the fire may have been caused by an overload of New Year's decorations drawing increased electricity and causing wires to overheat and burn.

The Department of Fire Prevention, Extinguishing and Rescue posted that calls for help were heard from the 13th, 14th and 15th floors at 4 a.m. and hands were seen waving from windows as well as a mobile phone's flashlight signaling from inside the complex.

In this photo provided by Cambodia's Fresh News, victims of a fire receive water from police officers near a Cambodia-Thai international border gate in Poipet, west of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. / Credit: Fresh News via AP
In this photo provided by Cambodia's Fresh News, victims of a fire receive water from police officers near a Cambodia-Thai international border gate in Poipet, west of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. / Credit: Fresh News via AP

"The fire was massive, and was inside the casino, so it was difficult for our water cannons to reach it," observed a firefighter on the video posted online by the fire department. He said that was the reason the fire continued burning for such a long time.

Hotel-casino hotspot

Cambodia is one of Southeast Asia's poorest countries and its citizens are officially barred from gambling in its casinos.

But there are numerous hotel-casinos clustered along the Thai border, with Poipet a popular holiday destination for visitors from Thailand, where most forms of gambling are also illegal.

The blaze follows two other fatal incidents in entertainment venues in Thailand and Vietnam this year.

In August, a fire broke out at a Thai nightclub, killing 26 people and injuring scores more.

The following month a blaze in southern Vietnam killed 32 people at a karaoke bar.

Concerns have long been raised over the region's lax approach to health and safety regulations, particularly in its countless bars, nightclubs and other entertainment venues.

A massive inferno erupted at a New Year's Eve party at Bangkok's swanky Santika club in 2009, killing 67 people and injuring more than 200.

The owner of Santika was jailed for three years over the blaze, which began when fireworks were set off as a rock band played on stage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Carl Reiner's family discusses Mel Brooks' touching tribute

3 parents dead after falling into frozen lake in Arizona

CNET's Dan Ackerman talks tech to help with New Year's resolutions and trends for 2023

Recommended Stories

  • Cambodian casino fire kills 19, dozens more feared dead

    POIPET, Cambodia (Reuters) -At least 19 people, many of them Thais, were killed and up to 30 were missing after a fire tore through a casino-hotel complex in a Cambodian town on the Thai border, officials said on Thursday. About 400 employees and patrons were in the Grand Diamond City casino and hotel in the town of Poipet when the fire broke out around midnight, leaving the building charred and gutted by Thursday afternoon. Cambodian police said hundreds of military, police and volunteer rescue personnel had joined the rescue effort, which was suspended at nightfall given the risk the building might collapse.

  • Casino fire at Cambodia border kills at least 19

    STORY: The fire broke out at about midnight on Wednesday at Grand Diamond City, a casino and hotel in the town of Poipet, according to Cambodian police. It was not immediately clear what started the blaze.A key part of Cambodia's tourism industry, important for its economy, casinos in the capital of Phnom Penh and on the borders with Vietnam and Thailand are a draw for visitors from Asian nations that ban gambling.Khieu Sopheak, a spokesperson of the interior ministry, said it was not clear how many people were still trapped in the Grand Diamond City casino and hotel in the town of Poipet, where the blaze started at around midnight.Casinos in Poipet are hugely popular with short-term Thai visitors in particular, as gambling is illegal and unlicensed casinos operate underground in the neighboring country.

  • Windstorm set to hit Tacoma area could bring more power outages after days of rain

    Forecasters said the combo of wet ground from days of rainfall and a quick increase in winds Tuesday means trees are more likely to fall.

  • Porsche to Keep Making 911 Special Editions, Sky to Remain Blue

    Porsche chairman Oliver Blume even said there could be more off-road 911 variants after the Dakar.

  • Texas DPS discovers 18 illegal immigrants inside tractor trailer

    Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested the driver of an 18-wheel tractor trailer that contained 18 illegal immigrants.

  • Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue to snowball

    Travelers who counted on Southwest Airlines to get them home suffered another wave of canceled flights Wednesday, and pressure grew on the federal government to help customers get reimbursed for unexpected expenses they incurred because of the airline’s meltdown. Adontis Barber, a 34-year-old jazz pianist from Kansas City, Missouri, had camped out in the city’s airport since his Southwest flight was canceled Saturday, hoping to reach a New Year's gig in Washington, D.C. By early afternoon on the East Coast, about 90% of all canceled flights Wednesday in the U.S. were on Southwest, according to the FlightAware tracking service.

  • U.S. Visitors From China Must Test Negative for Covid-19 Starting Jan. 5

    U.S. officials announced new entry requirements for visitors from China after Chinese health officials said quarantine requirements will end starting Jan. 8.

  • 77 members of Congress have violated a law designed to prevent insider trading and stop conflicts-of-interest

    Insider has identified numerous members of Congress who have violated the STOCK Act. Congress is now considering banning lawmakers from trading stocks.

  • CDC urges Americans to "reconsider" travel to China over COVID surge, will require tests

    The CDC cited concerns over the COVID-19 surge in China and "the lack of adequate and transparent" data from the country's health authorities.

  • Concord police arrest man for sexual assault, kidnapping on Christmas

    Concord police are looking for anyone who may have had contact with a man they arrested on Christmas for alleged sexual assault and kidnapping.

  • New Private Car Club With 2.2-Mile Track to Break Ground in Michigan

    It’s an age-old dilemma when it comes to being a car enthusiast: Where can I store all of my precious toys vehicles? Most car-enthusiast homes have long conversations about dream garages or buying property to build the largest pole barn possible to work on every project our hearts (and bank accounts) desire. But there are other options without the responsibility of caring for all of that land, where you can store, show off and play with your cars: a private trackside garage getaway. Michigan hap

  • Denver airport to review how Southwest, others handled recent delays and disruptions

    The airport's three largest carriers will be asked questions left in the wake of a winter storm and lingering travel issues.

  • USPS Driver Survives Head-On Collision With Semi Truck

    A USPS delivery driver survived a horrific head-on collision with a semi truck in Michigan Friday after Winter Storm Elliot created blizzard conditions across the west side of the state.

  • Scale in interior design: 10 times it's been used to add instant drama

    Playing with scale in interior design is a trick that interior designers and stylists use to create a high impact space. Upscaling can be done simply – with a piece of furniture, artwork, a lamp or pendant light, a pattern on a cushion or an accessory within a room – or it can be created with a more complicated approach, with wallpaper or tiles. In either case, it will help your scheme reach a whole new level – and it’s a technique the world’s leading interior designers employ to fabulous effect.

  • Police Saw Warning Signs Ahead of Colorado Jehova’s Witness Center Attack

    Kevin Mohatt/Getty ImagesThe man behind the Christmas Day attack on a Colorado Jehovah’s Witness center had bombed a local union office earlier that same morning, according to a statement released Wednesday by the Thornton Police Department.And even prior to those incidents, he was already known to local authorities to have violent tendencies and bomb-making abilities, according to separate court filings first obtained by The Denver Post.Around 8:45 a.m., Enoch Apodaca entered his office at the

  • Man who died in Christmas cold was trying to get home to family, South MS coroner says

    He left Slidell two weeks ago, and his family was trying to help get him home to Tennessee. Duck hunters discovered his body in Poplarville. Here’s more.

  • Doncic has 60-21-10, rallies Mavs to wild OT win over Knicks

    Luka Doncic thought his improbable tying basket in the final second of regulation actually won the game. The Dallas superstar just set the table for a triple-double unlike the NBA has ever seen. Doncic had a franchise-record 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, including the tying basket off his intentionally missed free throw to force overtime, as the Mavericks rallied for a wild 126-121 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

  • Atmospheric river hits California. Here's what that means.

    On average, the West Coast receives between 30% and 50% of its annual precipitation through atmospheric rivers.

  • Democrats Must Ask, ‘How the Hell Did We Lose to George Santos?’

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyIn 1590 the French proverb, “Comme on faict son lict, on le treuve,” was first coined. It translates roughly to “As one makes one’s bed, so one finds it.”Over time, the phrase has evolved to “You’ve made your bed, now lie in it,” and is commonly used as a retort to people who complain about problems that they have brought upon themselves. While Democrats have enjoyed a moment of blissful schadenfreude over the fact that Republicans now ha

  • Who Are the Royal Godparents to Archie, Charlotte & More? We Have Answers

    It’s no secret that King Charles has five grandchildren, thanks to sons Prince William and Prince Harry. But did you know that his grandchildren also have godparents who aren’t immediate members of the royal family? Keep scrolling for a list of all the royal godparents. 1. Prince George Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince George has seven—we repeat, seven—godparents. The list includes both family members (Zara Tindall) and longtime family friends (Olivia Baker, Emilia Jardine-Paterson and William