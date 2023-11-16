At least 2,442 Ukrainian children have been taken to Belarus – investigation

The Yale School of Public Health's Humanitarian Research Lab (Yale HRL) has found that at least 2,442 children from Ukraine have been taken to Belarus since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Source: Radio Liberty; Yale HRL report

Quote: "At least 2,442 children from Ukraine, including children from vulnerable groups, have been transported to at least 13 facilities in Belarus. These children are between the ages of six and 17 and were transported between Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022 and 30 October 2023.

The movement of children from Ukraine to Belarus, as well as their re-education and military training, has been jointly directed and co-funded by Belarus’ authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka in direct coordination with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin."

Details: The Yale HRL report cites information from the Belarusian organisation People's Anti-Crisis Management. According to the researchers, these figures can be confirmed "with high accuracy". The total number of illegally displaced Ukrainian children is likely to be higher than this.

