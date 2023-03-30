At least 2 children injured in shooting at apartment complex, DeKalb County police say

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that involves at least two children.

Officials told Channel 2 Action News that officers received reports of a person shot at the Artesian East Village Apartment complex on Bouldercrest road early Thursday morning.

Authorities confirmed that at least two victims were a six and seven-year-old.

The identities of the children and their conditions are unknown.

It is unclear if anyone else was injured and what led to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to DeKalb County Police for more information but has not received a response.

