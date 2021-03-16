At least 3 dead, 1 injured after small plane crashes, hits SUV in South Florida, officials say

Three people died and one other was injured after a small plane collided with a car in South Florida, officials said.

The crash occurred shortly after the plane took off from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, a city in southwest Broward County. The plane clipped a power line and then crashed in a residential neighborhood, Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue told news outlets.

Both airplane occupants died, and two others, a woman and a young boy, were injured when the plane, a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza, crashed into their SUV, according to officials.

When police and fire rescue arrived, the young boy was trapped inside the SUV, and the driver was able to pull herself from the wreckage, according to the Sun Sentinel. Both car occupants were transported to a nearby hospital, where the child later died from his injuries, the Miami Herald reported, citing Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue.

The driver's condition was not immediately available.

FAA and National Transportation Safety Board investigators have arrived on the scene to investigate the crash, the Pembroke Pines Police announced on Twitter. Police have closed the street with the site of the crash as well as surrounding areas.

Since last year alone, there have been five crashes in the area, according to WSVN-TV. Four of those crashes were fatal.

There are several North Perry airport flight schools, the Sentinel reported, but it was not immediately clear whether the pilot was a student.

