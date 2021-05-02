At least 3 dead, 27 hospitalized after boat overturns off San Diego coast in possible smuggling operation, authorities say

Elinor Aspegren, USA TODAY
·2 min read

At least three people were killed and 27 were hospitalized when a boat overturned Sunday off the San Diego coast during a possible human smuggling operation, authorities said .

San Diego fire officials and other agencies responded to a call Sunday morning that a commercial vessel looked to be in trouble, Fire Rescue lifeguard Lt. Rick Romero said in an afternoon press conference.

"Once we arrived on scene, the boat had been basically broken apart," he said, adding that the boat was determined to be a 40 foot cabin cruiser "with multiple people on board."

The first report from a commercial assistance vehicle said there were only three or four people on board. But once fire officials came to the scene, Romero said, that number turned into much more.

There was one major trauma

Three people did not survive, officials said in a statement, while 27 people were transported to local hospitals.

Ysea told The Associated Press that it was possible that the group had been packed in a low-slung panga boat, a type of small motorized vessel often made of wood used by smugglers to bring people illegally into the U.S. from Mexico, but that detail was not confirmed.

Border Patrol often spots pangas off the San Diego coast.

Federal agencies, including Customs and Border Protection, were still searching the water in vessels and aircraft Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred in federal water jurisdiction, reported KGTV.

Wreckage and debris from a capsized boat washes ashore at Cabrillo National Monument near where a boat capsized just off the San Diego coast Sunday, May 2, 2021, in San Diego. Authorities say two people were killed and nearly two dozen others were hospitalized after the boat capsized. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Wreckage and debris from a capsized boat washes ashore at Cabrillo National Monument near where a boat capsized just off the San Diego coast Sunday, May 2, 2021, in San Diego. Authorities say two people were killed and nearly two dozen others were hospitalized after the boat capsized. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

The Cabrillo National Monument is a California Historical Landmark commemorating the first time a European expedition ever landed on what became the West Coast of the U.S.

Border Patrol on Friday said law enforcement officials would be ramping up operations to disrupt maritime smuggling in the area this weekend. On Thursday, border officials intercepted a panga-type vessel traveling without navigation lights 11 miles (18 kilometers) off the coast of Point Loma with 21 people on board.

Agents determined all were Mexican citizens with no legal status to enter the U.S., according to a statement released by Customs and Border Protection.

The area has also seen several boat incidents in recent years.

In July, an amphibious assault ship caught fire at Naval Base San Diego resulted in an onboard explosion that injured 63 people and filled the skies with dark smoke, according to officials.

And in August, another amphibious assault ship sank by San Clemente Island in the area, killing nine servicemen.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: San Diego boat capsizes: 3 dead in possible smuggling operation

Recommended Stories

  • Two Republicans, one backed by Trump, head to runoff in Texas special congressional election

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Texas Republican backed by former President Donald Trump has advanced to a runoff election to fill a U.S. House of Representatives vacancy left by the death of her husband, while Democrats were shut out of the contest. Susan Wright, whose husband Ron Wright in February became the first sitting member of Congress to die of COVID-19, was the top vote-getter on Saturday in a crowded field of 23 candidates vying to represent the state's 6th Congressional District. Wright was headed to a runoff against another Republican in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs, a longtime Republican-held district.

  • At least 3 killed and 27 others injured when boat overturns

    A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said there was "every indication from our perspective that this was a smuggling vessel."

  • Ban Trump? Not so fast. Florida is about to pass a law to stop Facebook and Twitter from censoring politicians

    Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is likely to sign into law a bill that would stop Facebook, Twitter and YouTube from censoring politicians such as Donald Trump.

  • Boat capsizes near San Diego, killing 2 and injuring 23

    Two people were killed and 23 hospitalized after a boat capsized and broke off the coast of San Diego, The San Diego Union Tribune reports.Driving the news: Local officials have said it is not yet clear why the boat broke or whose boat it was, NBC News reports. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.However, some reports have suggested that the boat was a "low-slung panga, a type of boat often used by smugglers to bring people illegally into the U.S. from Mexico," per the Tribune. The big picture: State parks workers found people in distress in the waters and lifeguards helped pull 25 people onto shore, said Jose Ysea, a spokesman with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, reports the Tribune.The 23 survivors have been taken to local hospitals for "various degrees" of injury.What's more: The San Diego Fire Department confirmed the incident via twitter and noted that authorities are still searching the local waters. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Phillies pitcher Alvarado suspended three games for inciting incident

    Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado has been suspended for three games by Major League Baseball for inciting a benches-clearing incident in Friday's home game against the New York Mets.

  • Prosecutors seek tougher prison sentence for Derek Chauvin

    Former Minneapolis police officer could face up to 40 years in prison for George Floyd’s murder

  • Biden touts high-speed rail plans: Get from Charlotte to Atlanta in half the time

    “We’re way behind the rest of the world right now,” President Joe Biden says in remarks about his American Jobs Plan.

  • 2 trapped after tree falls down in SF, fire department says

    Two people were trapped under a toppled tree on Saturday in San Francisco.

  • Target Is Selling a Pineapple Cooler Bag That Will Be Your Favorite Beach Companion

    Beyond worth the $10. 🍍

  • Baffert mulling Medina Spirit's next step after Derby win

    Medina Spirit’s surprising Kentucky Derby victory gave Bob Baffert a good problem to have — figuring out where to hang another sign on his barn’s already crowded wall of glory. As the Hall of Fame trainer digests a record seventh Derby win that caught even him off guard, he and the horse's connections must determine whether the dark brown colt will turn around quickly for the 146th Preakness on May 15 in Baltimore, where a collection of rested horses and revenge-minded competitors await. “He came out of it well,” Baffert said Sunday morning at Churchill Downs.

  • Rudy Giuliani raid has left Trump allies worried about what may come next, report says

    Prosecutors said to be investigating whether former New York mayor was responsible for firing of US ambassador to Ukraine

  • Sadiq Khan’s ‘outer London tax’ puts tens of thousands of jobs at risk

    Tens of thousands of jobs are at risk from Sadiq Khan's plans for an outer London tax, Tory mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey warns. The Labour mayor is planning to charge people a daily fee of at least £3.50 to drive into London in an attempt to raise money for cash-strapped Transport for London. However, the charge – dubbed 'Checkpoint Chigwell' by its critics – will hit those that commute into London and domestic tourists coming to the capital, with 40,000 jobs at risk. Internal TfL estimates suggest the Greater London Boundary Charge – if levied at £3.50 a day and applying only to non-Londoners – could reduce the total number of weekday car trips across the GLA boundary by between 10 per cent and 15 per cent. This could translate into a £2.6 billion hit to London’s tourist economy, or nearly 40,000 jobs, according to Conservative analysis. The outer London charge has proved to be a touchstone issue at the London mayoral election with millions of people hit with the charge for driving into the capital’s suburbs. Tory London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey said: “As London recovers from the pandemic, the last thing we need is another tax that will hurt businesses. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what Sadiq Khan’s outer London tax will do.

  • China's Lin Xiyu has 1-stroke 54-hole lead at LPGA Singapore

    China’s Lin Xiyu tapped in on the 18th hole for her fourth birdie of the back nine and a 5-under 67 to take a one-stroke lead Saturday after three rounds of the LPGA Tour's HSBC Women’s World Championship. Lin had a 54-hole total of 14-under 202 at Sentosa Golf Club. Hannah Green shot her second consecutive 66 to move into a share of second place with world No. 2-ranked Inbee Park, who shot 70 with a birdie on the 18th after a double-bogey 7 on the 16th cost her the lead.

  • Gunman kills two at Wisconsin casino after finding his intended target wasn’t there, police say

    Shooter appeared to have ‘a form of relationship that had to do with employment’ at the complex

  • Miami football adds two more Hurricanes — four in all — to NFL Draft treasure chest

    For the University of Miami, the NFL Draft started with a roar, continued with a whimper and ended with a celebratory sigh of relief.

  • What channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas on? Betting odds and how to watch

    Here’s what to know for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Kansas Speedway.

  • Susan Wright, congressman's widow, makes US House runoff in Texas

    Rep. Ron Wright died just weeks into office after a COVID diagnosis. His widow, endorsed by Donald Trump, is now in a runoff for his seat.

  • Mitt Romney booed and called a ‘traitor’ at Utah Republican convention

    ‘Yeah, I understand I have a few folks who don’t like me terribly much and I — I’m sorry about that. But I express my mind as I believe is right’

  • Biden pays tribute to special forces who killed Osama bin Laden on 10th anniversary of raid

    Then-vice president had advised Obama against carrying out the raid until they could be sure the al Qaeda leader was in the compound

  • TCU safety Ar’Darius Washington snubbed from NFL Draft, but lands with Baltimore Ravens

    Ar’Darius Washington is taking his talents to the Ravens as an undrafted free agent