At least 3 dead, 27 hospitalized after boat overturns off San Diego coast in possible smuggling operation, authorities say

At least three people were killed and 27 were hospitalized when a boat overturned Sunday off the San Diego coast during a possible human smuggling operation, authorities said .

San Diego fire officials and other agencies responded to a call Sunday morning that a commercial vessel looked to be in trouble, Fire Rescue lifeguard Lt. Rick Romero said in an afternoon press conference.

"Once we arrived on scene, the boat had been basically broken apart," he said, adding that the boat was determined to be a 40 foot cabin cruiser "with multiple people on board."

The first report from a commercial assistance vehicle said there were only three or four people on board. But once fire officials came to the scene, Romero said, that number turned into much more.

Three people did not survive, officials said in a statement, while 27 people were transported to local hospitals.

Ysea told The Associated Press that it was possible that the group had been packed in a low-slung panga boat, a type of small motorized vessel often made of wood used by smugglers to bring people illegally into the U.S. from Mexico, but that detail was not confirmed.

Border Patrol often spots pangas off the San Diego coast.

Federal agencies, including Customs and Border Protection, were still searching the water in vessels and aircraft Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred in federal water jurisdiction, reported KGTV.

The Cabrillo National Monument is a California Historical Landmark commemorating the first time a European expedition ever landed on what became the West Coast of the U.S.

Border Patrol on Friday said law enforcement officials would be ramping up operations to disrupt maritime smuggling in the area this weekend. On Thursday, border officials intercepted a panga-type vessel traveling without navigation lights 11 miles (18 kilometers) off the coast of Point Loma with 21 people on board.

Agents determined all were Mexican citizens with no legal status to enter the U.S., according to a statement released by Customs and Border Protection.

The area has also seen several boat incidents in recent years.

In July, an amphibious assault ship caught fire at Naval Base San Diego resulted in an onboard explosion that injured 63 people and filled the skies with dark smoke, according to officials.

And in August, another amphibious assault ship sank by San Clemente Island in the area, killing nine servicemen.

