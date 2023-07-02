At least 2 dead, 28 injured in mass shooting at Baltimore block party

At least 30 people were shot in southeast Baltimore early Sunday morning, authorities said. CBS Baltimore reported that the massacre happened at a block party in the city's Brooklyn neighborhood.

Two victims are confirmed dead and another three sustained critical injuries in the mass shooting, which happened after midnight, according to the Baltimore Police Department. The 28 who were wounded range in age and condition, officials said at a news conference held several hours after the attack took place. They were hospitalized across the region later on Sunday, as homicide detectives assumed control over the police investigation.

No one had been arrested in connection with the shooting when the Baltimore Police Department issued its latest update just before 6:30 a.m. ET, but investigators said they are reviewing video surveillance footage to identify a suspect or suspects, according to CBS Baltimore. Authorities have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the homicide unit by calling 410-396-2100. Community members can also report tips anonymously to Metro Crime Stoppers, either by phone or online.

BPD is on scene of a masa shooting incident in the 800 blk of Gretna Court in our Southern District. Acting Commissioner Worley and PIO are on scene. Media Staging Area will be located at the intersection of 6th Street and Audrey Avenue. pic.twitter.com/2JK5F09WMB — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) July 2, 2023

Baltimore police officers say they responded to multiple calls of a reported shooting at around 12:35 a.m. An 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 20-year-old man was pronounced dead later at a local hospital. Nine of the people shot and wounded were transported to hospitals from the scene, while the other 20 victims walked into various hospitals in the area, acting Baltimore City Police Commissioner Richard Worley told reporters on Sunday.

"When officers arrived, they found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds. We located one female adult deceased on the scene, 9 additional victims were transported from the location to area hospitals," Worley said at the news conference.

Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott also appeared at the briefing.

"We will not stop until we find those cowards who decided to just shoot dozens of people, causing two people to lose their lives. And we're going to be here until we find them, until we hold them accountable until they are held accountable for the actions they took because we cannot rest until they do so. Again our thoughts and prayers are with the entire community and city," Scott said.

Authorities have not identified any of the mass shooting victims by name.

