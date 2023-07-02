At least 2 dead and 28 injured during Baltimore mass shooting

The aftermath of a mass shooting in Baltimore. Kyle Mazza / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

At least two people died and 28 others were injured during a mass shooting early Sunday morning in Baltimore, officials said.

The incident occurred around 12:35 a.m. in Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood, when officers responded to "multiple calls of a reported shooting," Baltimore Police said in a press release. Upon arriving at the scene, "officers located multiple shooting victims," police said.

The deceased victims were an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, police said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man died at the hospital a short time later. At least nine of the surviving shooting victims were transported to local hospitals by ambulance, police said, while 20 others walked to the hospitals themselves. Three of the victims are listed in critical condition, while the others remain in various states of care, police added.

There is no information on a suspect, Baltimore Police Acting Commissioner Richard Worley said during a press conference, but officials were "working an extensive crime scene," he said.

The shots "were just going on and on and on," witness Lakell Nelson told The Baltimore Sun. Nelson added that there had been several false alarms earlier in the night from people mistaking fireworks for gunfire, and was unsure what had occurred until two shooting victims walked up to her.

The shooting occurred at a midnight block party that reportedly occurs every year. but it is unclear what the motive was. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott described the shooting as a "reckless, cowardly act that happened here and that has permanently altered many lives and cost two people their lives." Scott additionally told CNN that the Brooklyn neighborhood "has had its troubles, but [it's] a neighborhood that has seen some folks in that community really determined to see it be successful and see things turn around."

You may also like

Trump had no 'standing order' to declassify documents, intelligence agencies finally confirm

Fugitive Jan. 6 suspect arrested near Obama's home with weapons, explosives materials, police say

Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' star, dies at 89