At least 2 dead, 8 wounded in Chicago shooting, police say

At least two people were killed and eight others were injured after a shooting erupted Thursday night in Chicago, police said.

The Chicago Police Department said it received reports of gunfire at around 10:30 p.m. near a McDonald's restaurant on the city's Near North Side, according to NBC Chicago.

Initially, department spokesperson Tom Ahern said in a tweet that at least five people had been shot in the incident. He later said one person had died.

In an update several hours later, Ahern said a total of 10 people had been shot, with at least two killed in the incident.

He said a suspect had been taken into custody and a gun had been recovered.

Police did not immediately provide details on the shooting victims or on the suspect.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Ahern said.

The shooting unfolded a day after a separate incident saw a Chicago police officer shoot a 13-year-old after he fled from a car that police said was linked to a carjacking.

The teenager was shot in the parking lot of a gas station Wednesday after officers tried to stop the Honda Accord that had been reported stolen two days earlier, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said at a news conference Thursday.

Brown said agency investigators were reviewing video of the incident from police body cameras and witnesses.