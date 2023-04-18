2 dead in ‘catastrophic series’ of I-75 crashes after woman pulled over to check flat tire

Marietta police confirmed two people died after a “catastrophic series” of crashes on Interstate 75 northbound Tuesday morning.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields says a chain-reaction crash involving five vehicles happened near South Marietta Parkway just before 5:30 a.m. All northbound lanes were shut down for over four hours as police investigated.

Channel 2′s Justin Carter spoke to investigators at the crash scene. They believe the crashes happened after a young woman pulled over to the far left lane to check on a flat tire.

As the driver was checking on it, police said she was rear-ended by a driver and ran over. That driver was “ripped” from their car in the impact and was ran over by another car. Both drivers died on the scene.

A third person was also injured, but their condition is unknown. Police said they are working to notify the victim’s families.

