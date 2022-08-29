At least 2 dead following grocery store attack

Associated Press

Two high-rise apartment towers in India were leveled to the ground in a controlled demolition on Sunday after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms, officials said. More than 1,500 families vacated their apartments in the area more than seven hours before the nearly 100-meter- (328 feet) tall towers crumbled inward by the impact of the implosion. “Largely, everything is OK,” said Ritu Maheshwari, a government administrator, after the demolition.