At least 2 dead in mid-air collision over California: CBS News Flash August 19, 2022

U.S. retail sales were unexpectedly unchanged in July as falling gasoline prices weighed on receipts at service stations, but consumer spending appeared to pick up at the start of the third quarter, further assuaging fears the economy was in a recession. Combined with strong wage gains from a tight labor market and ample savings, that should help to underpin consumer spending in the months ahead. "The combination of the strong labor market and sturdy consumer spending looks to keep the economy out of recession territory."