At least 2 evacuated as firefighters respond to house fire in Apple Valley

Apple Valley Fire Protection District personnel responded to a house fire on Thursday, Nov. 30. At least two people were evacuated from the structure.

Apple Valley Fire Protection District personnel responded to a house fire where at least two people were safely evacuated.

At about 4:26 p.m. Thursday, firefighters and sheriff’s deputies responded to a house fire in the 12700 block of Running Deer Road, according to the Apple Valley Fire Protection District.

A man and woman were seen exiting the property, with fire personnel and one deputy escorting them to loved ones.

Apple Valley Fire Protection District personnel responded to a house fire on Thursday, Nov. 30. At least two people were evacuated from the structure.

Flames were not visible from the exterior of the single-level home, but heavy smoke was seen coming from the chimney and attic area.

Firefighters were seen on the roof using a chainsaw to vent the structure.

At one point, the smoke drifted to the front of the property and shrouded fire engines and first responders.

Apple Valley Fire Protection District personnel responded to a house fire on Thursday, Nov. 30. At least two people were evacuated from the structure.

Southwest Gas and California Edison workers also responded to the property.

No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Firefighters respond to house fire in Apple Valley