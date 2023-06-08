At least 2 hurt following shooting at Springfield

At least two people are hurt following a shooting in Springfield early Thursday morning.

Officers and medics were dispatched around 12:47 a.m. to the 1100 block of N Burnett Road on initial reports of a shooting, Springfield Police told News Center 7.

At least one of the victims was reportedly taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to initial scanner traffic.

We are working to learn what happened to the second person.

Springfield Police did not release any details about what happened. Officers are continuing to investigate.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.