1 dead, several others hurt, following shooting in Dayton

A person is dead and several others are hurt following a shooting in Dayton Sunday evening.

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched to the 300 block of Superior Avenue around 6:20 p.m. on initial reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

An officer told News Center 7 at the scene a person died at the scene and several others were taken to the hospital by medics.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson says Dayton Police have not given us an exact number of how many people have been injured in this shooting. He said medics took several others to the hospital and several others drove themselves to the hospital in connection to the shooting.

Dayton homicide detectives spent several hours Sunday night investigating what happened on Superior Avenue.

Robertson says this is the third straight weekend of gun violence here in Dayton.

Last weekend, there were four shootings that happened in one day.

News Center 7 previously reported on a half dozen reports of gunfire throughout the city the weekend prior to last.

Dayton Police Sergeant Alex McGill told our news crew the shooting remains under investigation and is asking for the public’s help.

“If anybody has information definitely give us a call,” he said. “Contact 333-COPS. We need all the information we can get.”

A 911 call obtained by News Center 7 indicated one person was shot numerous times.

“Someone just got shot, like a lot of times,” a female caller told dispatchers. “Someone in the apartment next to us.”

We are still working to learn the details of what led to the shooting.



