At least 2 injured at Uvalde Memorial Park after shooting, says Texas senator

Uvalde police officials said Thursday night that two people were shot and wounded in a park and were being treated in San Antonio — renewing fears of gun violence in a city still reeling from the May 24 Robb Elementary shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Police said the shooting victims were juveniles; Texas Department of Public Safety officials said that the shooting is suspected to be gang related.

Uvalde police asked anyone with information to call 830-278-9147.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday evening he was dispatching six additional state trooper units to Uvalde to coordinate anti-gang efforts with city authorities. Additionally, the Texas Department of Public Safety is deploying special agents to target the five gangs operating in Uvalde.

“I was outraged to learn that gang violence has endangered the Uvalde community and innocent Texans this evening," Abbott said in a statement. "Gang violence has no place here in Texas, and we will bring the full force of justice down on these heinous criminals.”

Earlier: Authorities were on the scene of a shooting at the Uvalde Memorial Park on Thursday evening, with as many as six people injured, state Sen. Roland Gutierrez told the American-Statesman.

Gutierrez said the number of injured is at least 2, but others may have hurt in the shooting. Police did not immediately have the shooter in custody, he said.

Twitter reaction:Uvalde community still reeling from Robb Elementary shooting respond to Memorial Park shooting

Map:See where location of Uvalde Memorial Park is in relation to school, remembrance site

"A shooting in Uvalde's Memorial Park between rival gangs left several people injured but no one killed," according to a tweet citing a conversation between Gutierrez and Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin.

The report comes just over three months after a gunman entered Robb Elementary and killed 19 fourth graders and their two teachers.

We will update the story as more details are known.

Story continues

More:A Uvalde shooting survivor can't bear to return to school. She isn't the only one.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Police: Shooting reported with injured victims at Uvalde Memorial Park