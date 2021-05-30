At least 2 killed, 20 injured in "targeted and cowardly" Miami mass shooting

Fadel Allassan
·1 min read

At least two people have been killed, and 20 others injured, in a shooting in Miami Saturday night, Miami-Dade police said in a news release.

Details: Three people got out of an SUV and started "shooting indiscriminately into the crowd," per the statement. They then got back into the SUV and fled the scene. Investigators with the police's homicide bureau are looking for the perpetrators.

  • Eight of the victims were transferred to hospitals in Miami-Dade and Broward. Twelve other victims "were self transported" to hospitals in the area, per the statement. One of the victims was in critical condition.

State of play: It's the second mass shooting in Miami in two days. Seven people were shot, and one of them died, in a shooting in the city Friday night, per NBC Miami. Police are looking for people involved in that shooting as well.

What he's saying: "I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died," tweeted Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III.

  • "These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims."

