Four people killed when plane crashes into Mississippi home

·1 min read

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Four people were killed when a small plane crashed into a home in Mississippi late Tuesday night, police said.

Authorities in Hattiesburg were called to the scene of the civilian plane crash just before 11:30 p.m., Hattiesburg Police Public Information Officer Ryan Moore said.

Police initially said two people died; later Wednesday morning, they raised the toll to four. Authorities did not immediately identify the victims or say whether they were on the plane or in the home.

The Federal Aviation Administration was called to investigate the cause of the crash. Meanwhile, police said anyone who finds de, police said.

Hattiesburg is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southeast of Jackson.

