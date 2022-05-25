Newark roads open again after police take man armed with rifle, handgun into custody

All roads in Newark have reopened following a police investigation that shut down multiple streets Wednesday afternoon.

Police closed off Ogletown Road and nearby roads after they received reports of an armed man in the area, according to Newark police spokesperson Lt. Andrew Rubin. Rubin said that the man was taken into custody and confirmed that no shots were fired.

Newark police received a call around noon, reporting an armed man in the parking lot of the United States Army Reserve Training Center at 1001 Ogletown Road, according to Rubin.

The caller reported that the man "had placed a cover over his vehicle and placed an ammunition can and other objects on the ground around the vehicle," Rubin said.

As a result, police evacuated the building and shut down Ogletown Road between Library Avenue and White Clay Center Drive. Marrows Road between Ogletown Road and Wyoming Road was also closed.

According to police, the man was pacing in the parking lot armed with a rifle and a handgun. Police said that no shots were fired and the man did not make any threatening verbal statements.

He was arrested and taken into custody, Rubin said, though his charges "are still pending while the investigation continues."

The man did not have any affiliation with the training facility, police said, and no further information was released early Wednesday evening.

