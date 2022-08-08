At least 4 injured during shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood, one victim dead

UPDATE 11:23 p.m.

Police have confirmed a man who was shot on Brighton Place was pronounced dead at the hospital. Authorities said the man who died was the victim taken to the hospital in critical condition.

At least four people have been shot after an incident in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood, police say.

Allegheny County dispatchers confirmed police and EMS were called to the 1700 block of Brighton Place at around 9:47 p.m. for reports of multiple shots fired.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said there are four victims. One victim is listed in critical condition, another in serious condition and a third in stable condition. They also said that one person suffered a graze wound.

Police officials told Channel 11 two of the victims were taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The victim who suffered the graze wound is believed to have driven themselves to the hospital.

CHANNEL 11 has a crew on scene actively working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

