At least 2 tornadoes touch down in Houston area
At least two tornadoes touched down in the Houston area over the weekend as storms brought high winds and heavy rains, damaging homes and businesses and causing flooding. (Jan. 10)
Much of the Houston area experienced some gloomy weather Saturday with severe thunderstorms and a tornado warning.
A funnel cloud swirled near George Bush Intercontinental Airport, as a tornado watch was issued for Houston and nearby areas on January 8.Footage captured by motorist Jose Banos on Beltway 8 shows the funnel cloud.Multiple tornado warnings were in place for areas near Houston on Saturday afternoon after the National Weather Service issues a tornado watch for counties across southern and eastern Texas. The service said a couple of tornados were possible as well as marble-sized hail and winds reaching 60 mph. Credit: Jose Banos via Storyful
Residents of Humble and Montgomery, Texas were shaken by a tornado overnight Sunday, damaging several structures, trees, and power lines throughout the area.
Possible tornadoes across the county overnight caused major damage in some areas. The roof of Ransom's Steakhouse and Saloon was torn apart.
