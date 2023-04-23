At least 2 victims in 2 shootings at New Kensington apartment building, officials say

Police and EMS units are at the scene of two shootings at an apartment building in New Kensington.

According to Westmoreland County 911, the shootings happened at Valley Royal Court off of Fourth Avenue at around 12:01 p.m.

Dispatch said two people have been taken to two different hospitals for their injuries. There’s no word on their conditions.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

