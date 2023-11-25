At least 2 wounded in armed robberies Friday on West, Northwest sides, Chicago police said

Two men were wounded during armed robberies Friday night on the West and Northwest side, Chicago police said.

The first shooting during an attempted armed robbery happened shortly after 8:15 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Polk Street in the Homan Square neighborhood.

Police found a 33-year-old man in an alley with a gunshot wound to the lower back. He was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. The victim told officers he was taking out garbage when he was approached by an armed male who attempted to rob him.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., a 46-year-old man was shot in the shoulder by masked robbers in the 4400 block of West Belmont Avenue, police said.

The victim told police that two masked males entered the liquor store and shot him when they released he was inside. The victim was taken in fair condition to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

No one was in custody for either shooting and detectives were investigating.