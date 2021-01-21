At least 32 dead in Baghdad twin suicide bombing

David Rose
A view of he aftermath of the bombing - Thaier al-Sudani/Reuters
At least 32 people were killed and 110 injured when two suicide bombers targeted a busy market in central Baghdad this morning, in the first such attack for two years and the deadliest for three years.

The ministry said those who lost their lives had died on the scene of the attack, and that most of the wounded had been treated in hospitals and released.

Terrorists from the Islamic State group were suspected to be responsible for the explosions which ripped through a busy open air market, although there was no immediate confirmation from the group.

The Iraqi interior ministry said the first suicide bomber had rushed into the market near Baghdad’s Tayaran Square and claimed to feel sick, so that people would gather around him. He then detonated his explosives, causing carnage.

As more onlookers tried to help around the victims, a second attacker detonated his bomb among them, the ministry's statement said.

Police sources said that at least 28 people had died in the attack but warned that number could rise as some of the 73 wounded people were in a critical condition.

Iraqi authorities did not immediately say who they believed was behind the bombing, but called it a terrorist incident, a reference usually used for attacks by IS.

After years of deadly sectarian violence, suicide bombings have become relatively rare in the Iraqi capital, but ISIL claimed responsibility for the last such attack - also at Tayaran Square – in January 2018, that left at least 35 people dead.

The terror group has continued to wage a guerrilla-style campaign against security forces and civilians since the fall of its caliphate in 2017, despite the efforts of the Iraqi Army and an international military coalition led by the United States.

Iraqi security forces examining the devastated open-air market - Hadi Mizban/AP
Video footage of today’s incident shared on social media showed an explosion engulfing a small crowd on a busy street, and several casualties lying among the remains of market stalls.

It comes amid heightened political tensions as Iraq looks to have early elections in October, while the number of American soldiers deployed in the country has decreased by half, to around 2,500 personnel, after President Trump pledged to end America’s “endless wars”.

Separately, Iraqi militia groups backed by Iran have been blamed for a series of rocket attacks on Baghdad’s high-security Green Zone, containing the US Embassy, in apparent revenge for the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad last year.

