At least 20 injured, multiple dead from shooting at Alabama birthday party, reports say

Multiple children were killed and many others were injured after a shooting at a teenager’s birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, Saturday evening.

Dadeville Police, the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation, among others, responded to a building near the intersection of East Green Street and North Broadnax Street at around 10:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting, Fox News and WRBL reported.

Although law enforcement agents have not officially released the number of people killed or injured in the incident, photos taken by witnesses at the scene showed “the bodies of at least six teenagers on the ground,” according to Fox News. The witness observed white sheets covering their bodies.

The shooting also injured others with officers and deputies at the scene reporting at least 20 people wounded, WRBL stated. The injured victims were transported to a local hospital for further care.

During a preliminary investigation, the detectives suspected that an altercation led to the shooting at a teenager’s birthday party, WRBL said.

Officials have not released any information regarding a suspect.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Dadeville Police or the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information is released.