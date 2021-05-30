At least 20 people were wounded and 2 dead after a shooting outside concert in Florida, police say

Taylor Ardrey
·1 min read
police tape
A Minneapolis Police officers unrolls caution tape at a crime scene on June 16, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

  • At least 20 people were injured and two killed during a mass shooting in Miami, Florida early Sunday.

  • The shooting happened outside a banquet hall after a concert, according to NBC Miami.

  • Police are looking for the three suspects involved.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Police in Miami, Florida, are looking for the suspects behind a mass shooting that left more than 20 people injured and two people dead on Sunday.

NBC Miami reported that the shooting happened outside a Northwest Miami-Dade banquet hall after a concert.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement that three people got out of an SUV and "began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd" before leaving the scene.

When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene shortly after midnight, two people were determined dead and 20 people were transported to nearby hospitals, including one in critical condition, the statement said.

Freddy Ramirez, Miami-Dade Police Department Director, told NBC Miami that the three suspects were in a white Nissan Pathfinder. He added that the shooting was a "targeted attack."

In a tweet early Sunday morning, Ramirez called the shooting a "cowardly act of gun violence."

"These are cold-blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice," Ramirez tweeted. "My deepest condolences to the family of the victims."

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • 'Cowardly act': Two dead, more than 20 injured in Miami-area shooting; $100,000 reward offered for help in finding killers

    A manhunt for multiple killers was underway in South Florida after gunmen opened fire outside a banquet hall early Sunday.

  • Two dead, over 20 injured in Miami mass shooting

    Two people were found dead and over 20 injured in a mass shooting in Miami Gardens after police responded to an SUV filled with three suspects that got out of the car and “started firing indiscriminately.” NBC’s Sam Brock reports.

  • Mass shooting in Wynwood leaves 1 dead, 6 injured. Cop describes it as a ‘war zone.’

    The Memorial Day weekend began violently late Friday night when seven people were shot, one fatally, during a drive-by shooting on the street outside a rented party space on property that borders Overtown and Wynwood.

  • Kyrsten Sinema called the Jan. 6 commission 'critical,' but missed the Senate vote

    A vote to advance the legislation was defeated in a 54-35 vote, garnering the support of all present Democrats and six Republicans.

  • Deputy fire marshal charged in death of 18-year-old volunteer firefighter in Texas

    An 18-year-old volunteer firefighter was killed in a Texas shooting, officials say.

  • ‘The Profit’ host Marcus Lemonis offering $100,000 for help in rap concert shooting

    Marcus Lemonis, millionaire and CEO of retail company Camping World, is offering $100,000 to anyone who helps Miami-Dade county police arrest and convict the suspect or suspects in a Sunday mass shooting outside a rap concert.

  • Trump-loving church that uses guns in holy rituals buys compound near Waco, Texas

    The cult-like group’s leader wears a crown of bullets and carries a golden AR-15

  • ‘You’ve lost your mind’: Paul Gosar mocked for quoting U2 song about MLK to praise slain Capitol rioter

    Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot dead by police officer inside Capitol Building on 6 January

  • Florida shooting: Two dead, more than 20 wounded in Hialeah

    Three people fired into a crowd outside a banquet hall in Hialeah, a city north of Miami.

  • The Southwest's climate warning: Drought, wildfire risk and rising temperatures

    One of the fastest-warming regions of the U.S. is the Southwest — and that region, plus the broader West, is stuck in its most expansive and intense drought of the 21st century.Why it matters: Studies show that a warming climate is exacerbating the drought, and in some ways may be triggering it in the first place. That means the Southwest is drying out — and California's large wildfires could start as soon as next month.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAnd one climate researcher says California's Sierra Nevada Mountains saw one of the fastest snow melt-outs in history this year. The drought situation is particularly severe in the Colorado River Basin and northern California. Scientists and public officials are warning that the California wildfire season is likely to be severe, due to the combination of dry vegetation and above-average temperatures. This one comes on the heels of the worst fire season in state history, which turned the skies above San Francisco a "Blade Runner" orange last year. The big picture: Some parts of the world are already getting close to, or have slipped beyond, the Paris agreement's temperature limit that scientists warned about in a report last week. As Earth's temperatures tick upwards, closer to the Paris guardrail of 1.5°C (2.7°F) above preindustrial levels, some parts of the world are already warming by much greater amounts, from the Southwestern U.S. to the Arctic. These areas are seeing destructive impacts that are mounting. Details: California's Sierra Nevada Mountains show what climate change can do as it worsens. The mountain snowpack, which provides 30% of the state's water supply annually, has vanished about two months ahead of schedule. Water runoff from snow melt has been paltry, and major reservoirs like Lake Oroville are running even lower than they did during the record drought from 2012-2016.Climate change is playing a key role in the drought, by boosting temperatures and increasing the loss of water to the atmosphere. Much of the snow went directly from frozen form back into the air, rather than melting into runoff.Warming is also thought to be leading to increasing chances of dry fall seasons in the Golden State and shortened rainy seasons, according to Daniel Swain, a climate researcher at UCLA and the Nature Conservancy.Craig Clements, who studies wildfires at San Jose State University, warns that large wildfires typically not seen until late summer in California could occur this year as early as June. Vegetation is at near record dry levels for this time of year, he said. "We are starting off in a more dire situation than we typically would for June," Clements told Axios.Context: The worsening drought and potentially devastating wildfire season is not an isolated occurrence for California and other Southwestern states. Climate studies have consistently shown that as the world continues to warm, the Southwest will become drier and hotter. This is worrisome, given the likelihood of increased stress on water resources amid a population boom in states such as Arizona and Nevada.Although it's interspersed with short intervals of wetter years, parts of the West, including California, are suffering through an emerging, human-caused "megadrought" that began in 2000. Studies show this drought, measured using soil moisture data and tree rings, is the second-worst in the past 1,200 years. What they're saying: "This current drought has quickly accelerated, and is now on par (if not worse) than the extreme and in some cases record-breaking drought that occurred just 5 years ago in California," Swain said. What's next: If the world does not steeply reduce greenhouse gas emissions starting in this decade, more areas will warm to near or above the Paris limits, until the global average arrives at that level as well. This threatens to unleash catastrophic impacts, such as the melting of parts of the Antarctic Ice Sheet. For now, the drought and likely severe wildfire season in the West offer an unfortunate preview of what may come next. Go deeper:Earth may temporarily hit Paris climate limit in next 5 yearsA very, very, very dry future for the U.S. WestDrought stokes fears of severe fire season in WestMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Nashville hat store apologizes for selling ‘NOT VACCINATED’ Star of David badges

    ‘I sincerely apologize for any insensitivity,’ the shop hatWRKS wrote after advertising the badges, which were shaped like a patch used by the Nazis to identify Jews

  • San Jose mass killer was facing disciplinary hearing over racist remarks on day of shooting, report says

    Shooter was considered an “outsider” by a co-worker

  • Arizona Democrat stays mum on why she missed Capitol riot commission vote

    ‘She will be entering into the Congressional record that she would've voted yes,’ a spokesman for the Arizona senator says

  • American Airlines bans alcohol after customer altercations as Memorial Day weekend travel surges

    An American Airlines official says there have been ‘deeply disturbing situations on board aircraft’ over the past week, as travel in the US has soared

  • OC summer kickoff honors health care workers amid pandemic

    Thanks to COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, Ocean City will look a lot different this year than last and there will be plenty of people taking advantage of that during the unofficial start to the summer.

  • SC Indian chiefs say their culture is disappearing. They want to ‘stand up and be recognized’

    Native American Chiefs in South Carolina are grappling with how to preserve their heritage while living in a society they say has erased and ignored their existence, which predates the first European or African arrival by some 13,000 years.

  • Colombia protests: UN calls for investigation into Cali deaths

    Troops are patrolling the city of Cali after weeks of violent anti-government demonstrations.

  • San Jose mass killer had 22,000 rounds of ammunition in his house

    Nine VTA employees and gunman died in California mass shooting

  • China, U.S. can find common ground on tariff exclusions, Chinese think tank says

    The Biden administration is unlikely to remove tariffs on Chinese goods in the short term, but China and the United States might find a middle ground by increasing tariff exclusions as a way to reduce tensions, a Chinese think-tank said. With even free trade advocates in the U.S. lobbying that Washington should use tariff cuts as a tool for new trade negotiations with China, tariffs are likely to remain in place, said a report from China Finance 40 forum (CF40) on Saturday, a economic and finance think tank with members from regulators, academia and financial institutions.

  • Marshfield gas leak fire burns for hours; a dozen families displaced

    The fire chief says this is the one time in his career that he wants a fire to keep burning, that is until crews can shut the gas line off.