At least 20 shot, including one fatally, at Juneteenth celebration near Chicago

One person died and nearly two dozen were wounded in a mass shooting early Sunday at a Juneteenth celebration in Illinois, officials said.

Witnesses say at least 20 people were shot at the gathering in Willowbrook after the gunfire began around 12:30 a.m local time, the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office said during a news conference Sunday morning.

“The motive behind this incident is unclear,” Deputy Chief Eric Swanson told reporters. “This is still an active investigation.”

Authorities have not identified any victims, said if weapons were recovered or disclosed whether officials made any arrests. It is unclear how many shooters were involved.

“It was supposed to be like a Juneteenth celebration; we just started hearing shooting, so we dropped down until they stopped,” a witness, Markeshia Avery, told the Chicago news station WLS-TV. “They just kept going. After that, we literally scattered away.”

Hospitals in three different counties admitted patients wounded in the shooting. The suburban Willowbrook is about 20 miles southwest of Chicago.

“We just heard gunshots; at first it was one, but then it was a whole bunch of gunshots,” witness Zaviar Sheikh told WLS-TV. “After then we started running like, ‘yo.’ I looked at my friend, and we took off, running like crazy.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.