At least 20 vehicles vandalized in South Loop, police say

Windows on at least 20 vehicles were broken early Friday morning in the South Loop, according to Chicago police.

A witness saw three men exit a sedan in the 1600 block of South Indiana Avenue at about 2 a.m., police said. The men shattered the driver’s side windows of 20 to 25 vehicles, which were legally parked, police said. It’s unclear whether the men took any property.

Car owner Hamzeh Natsheh said the windows of his Ford F-150 truck didn’t shatter, but it appeared that someone tried to break into it four times based on the marks on the window. He said he informed police after he found blood on the window.

He said it’s “depressing” to see so much vandalism near his home. It’s the second time someone attempted to break into one of his vehicles, he said.

“You work so hard, and you think you’re living in a nice area with the amount of rent that we pay. It’s unbelievable,” he said. “The property value is so high, and you live in an area you can’t even park your car.”

Natsheh also owns a security company, Surveillance Triangle Inc., and said vandalism is a problem he’s seeing across the city. He said installing cameras inside a car only allows owners to see the break-in afterward, and believes minor crimes should be prosecuted more harshly as a deterrent.

“The bigger picture is what the city can do to us to make sure we’re living in a safe city,” he said.

No suspects are in custody, and police said they’re investigating.

rjohnson@chicagotribune.com