At least 21 people, mostly teens, were mysteriously found dead in a South Africa bar. None of them were found with wounds.

Police and investigators put on protective clothing before going into a bar in South Africa's southern city of East London on June 26, 2022. STR/AFP via Getty Images

At least 21 people were mysteriously found dead in a bar in South Africa on Sunday.

Authorities said some of the victims were underage, with the youngest being 13 years old.

It is still unclear how they died, and authorities said there were "no visible wounds" on the bodies.

At least 21 people, most of whom were teenagers, were mysteriously found dead in a bar in the Eastern Cape province of South Africa on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

The victims were found strewn across floors and tables in the early hours of Sunday morning in the popular Enyobeni Tavern in the town of East London, local newspaper DispatchLive reported.

Authorities found empty bottles of alcohol alongside the victims, Unathi Binqose, a safety government official who was at the scene, told Agence France-Presse.

Police minister Bheki Cele told reporters that the victims were largely underage, with the youngest being 13 years old, the BBC reported.

He said the victims were largely aged between 18 and 20, Reuters reported Cele as saying. A detailed list of the victims' ages and identities has not been released. The legal drinking age in South Africa is 18 years old.

Many of the victims are thought to have been celebrating the end of their winter school exams, the Associated Press reported.

Authorities said they ruled out a stampede as the cause of death after earlier reports said there was a rush to enter the bar, which had been very full, AFP reported.

They also said there were "no visible wounds" on any of the victims, AFP reported.

Binqose told AFP that forensic investigators would take samples to check for poisoning.

Cele, who went to the morgue to inspect the bodies of the deceased, told reporters: "When you look at their faces, you realize that we're dealing with kids, kids, kids, kids," CNN reported.

"You have heard the story that they are young. But when you see them, you realize that it is a disaster," he said.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also expressed his "deepest condolences" to the victims' families on Sunday.

A 17-year-old girl who lived close to the tavern told Reuters the bar was a popular hangout with teenagers.

"Everyone wants it closed down because they sell alcohol to underage children. Everyone is angry, everyone is sad because of what happened," she told Reuters.

Read the original article on Insider