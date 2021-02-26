‘At least 22 killed’ after President Biden orders first military strike

Borzou Daragahi
·4 min read
President Biden (AFP via Getty Images)
President Biden (AFP via Getty Images)

A set of American airstrikes targeting an Iraqi militia way station in Syria overnight was meant as a calibrated and proportionate response to rocket attacks on United States facilities this month which left one person dead.

But the strikes may have killed at least 22 people, according to a monitoring organisation, potentially prompting an unexpected blowback against the first military action ordered by President Joseph Biden.

The United States early Friday launched half a dozen missiles against a Syrian site it described as depots used by Kataib Hezbollah and Kataib Sayid al-Shuhada, two Iranian-backed Iraq militias it claimed were behind a deadly 15 February attack on an American base in northern Iraq and another 22 February attack on its embassy in Baghdad.

While the Pentagon described the airstrikes as a “proportionate military response”, the high reported death toll, if confirmed, could have unintended consequences both for the fragile Iraqi government of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Washington-Baghdad relations.

None of those killed in the attack were Iranian, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a generally credible monitoring group based in London. So many deaths could prompt cries of revenge by the Iraqi militiamen’s comrades or extended families or tribes, possibly imperiling the moderate, pro-western Kadhimi government in Baghdad.

According to SOHR, the airstrikes unfolded early morning local time, targeting a weapons shipment crossing from Syria into Iraq near the border crossing that separates near the Iraqi town of al-Qaim. US officials told reporters the military dropped seven 500-pound bombs on a cluster of buildings along the Syrian-Iraqi border.

“The airstrikes have left great human and material losses,” said a report by SOHR, specifying the destruction of three trucks loaded with ammunition. A source told Reuters that 17 people were killed in the airstrike, while a militia member told the news agency that at least one person was killed.

The US said the attack was launched in conjunction with “diplomatic measures, including consultation with coalition partners” that may include the United Kingdom and France.

“The operation sends an unambiguous message: President Biden will act to protect American and coalition personnel,” said the Pentagon statement. “At the same time, we have acted in a deliberate manner that aims to de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq.”

Iran provides financial, military and political support for powerful and often highly ideologically motivated Iraqi armed groups that are often rooted in similar strains of populist Shia Islamism as the leadership in Tehran. The groups, officially called Popular Mobilisation Forces, have grown more politically powerful since taking up a fighting role in the five-year war to dislodge Isis from Iraq and Syria.

Both Israel and the US have occasionally targeted the Iranian-backed militias, which extend Tehran’s influence and power and are seen as a major threat by Arab autocracies aligned with the US.

Washington and Tehran are now seeking to re-engage in diplomacy and resurrect a deal curtailing Iran’s nuclear programme after four years of sour relations under President Donald Trump but have been hampered by mistrust.

Hours before the airstrikes, Mr Biden held his first phone call as president with Saudi King Salman, raising the issue of the Iranian aligned groups, according to readouts from both Riyadh and Washington.

Iran and Syria’s foreign ministers conferred after the latest airstrikes and called on“the West to adhere to UN Security Council resolutions regarding Syria,” according to a website of the Iranian government.

Russia, which serves as a patron of the regime of Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria and maintains a measure of control over its airspace, condemned the American airstrikes.

"We call for unconditional respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria,” said Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry. “We reaffirm our rejection of any attempts to turn Syrian territory into an arena for settling geopolitical scores.”

Russian forces on Thursday released a video showing their own forces in Syria launching an Iskander missile that then later allegedly struck a hospital in opposition-controlled territory, according to activists. The release of the video, from an earlier incident, was meant to counter claims in Armenia that its Iskander missiles were ineffective.

Biden news – live: President launches Syria airstrike as McConnell says he would support Trump as 2024 nominee

At pivotal moment in Afghanistan war, Biden weighs a dilemma

'An institution of torture': Why the conviction of a low-ranking Syria regime official in Germany matters

  • US launches retaliatory airstrikes in Syria

    The attack targeted Iranian-backed militias responsible for wounding five Americans this month. ABC’s Julia MacFarlane reports.

  • U.S. airstrikes target Iranian-backed militia facilities in Syria

    President Biden on Thursday ordered airstrikes against facilities in eastern Syria used by Iranian-backed militant groups, the Pentagon said. This is the Biden administration's first military action. The strikes were in response to several rocket attacks against U.S. targets in Iraq, including one earlier this month in Irbil, the capital of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region. This attack killed one non-American civilian contractor and injured a U.S. service member and several American contractors. In a statement, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the strikes destroyed several facilities at a "border control point" used by the Kata'ib Hezbollah and Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada militant groups. "President Biden will act to protect American and coalition personnel," Kirby stated. "At the same time, we have acted in a deliberate manner that aims to de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq." A U.S. official told Reuters by having airstrikes that were limited in scope, Biden sent a message to the Iranian-backed militias without sparking a bigger conflict. Kata'ib Hezbollah is the primary Iranian-backed militia in Iraq, and earlier this week the group said it wasn't behind any of the recent rocket attacks. More stories from theweek.comJournalist Tim O'Brien, who's seen Trump's taxes, thinks Trump's accountant will now flip in D.A. inquiryNewly confirmed Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is 'obsessed' with creating 'clean-energy jobs'GOP lawmakers reportedly cite 'public health emergency' in skipping votes, despite speaking at CPAC

  • Biden raises human rights in call with Saudi King Salman

    The murder of exiled Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 still overshadows US-Saudi relations.

  • Details on U.S. airstrike in Syria targeting Iranian-backed militias

    The airstrike targeting Iranian-backed militias in Syria was President Biden’s first known military action, ordered in retaliation after rocket attacks. The Pentagon says there were casualties.

  • U.S. launches airstrike on Iranian-backed militia in Syria

    The Biden administration said the seven bombs it dropped on Iran-backed militia in Syria were meant to send "an unambiguous clear message." David Martin has more on the first military action authorized by President Biden.

  • U.S. president, Saudi king have phone call ahead of expected Khashoggi report release

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday told Saudi King Salman he would work for bilateral ties "as strong and transparent as possible," the White House said, ahead of the expected release of a sensitive U.S. intelligence report on the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The report is a declassified version of a top-secret assessment that sources say singles out the 85-year-old king's son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for approving the murder of Khashoggi in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul. Saudi Arabia denies that the 35-year-old crown prince, the de facto ruler of the kingdom, approved the killing.

  • Biden takes military action for the 1st time in office

    The military launched two warplanes in eastern Syria, by order of the president, targeting Iranian-backed militias in retaliation for a rocket strike in Iraq that left several Americans injured.

  • Biden news – live: President approves airstrike in Syria as police fear plot to ‘blow up’ Capitol during SOTU

    Follow all the latest news from the White House

