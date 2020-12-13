At least 23 arrested, 8 injured as violence breaks out in D.C. following pro-Trump rallies
Dueling protests turned violent Saturday night in Washington, D.C., after thousands of President Trump's supporters, including members of groups like the Proud Boys, marched through the capital during the day to demonstrate against President-elect Joe Biden's victory, which they believe was the result of widespread vote fraud despite there being no evidence of such.
The larger gatherings throughout the day were mostly peaceful, CNN notes, but at night smaller groups of pro-Trump protesters and counterprotesters clashed throughout the city. As of 9 p.m. ET, 23 people were arrested — six for assault on police officers, 10 for misdemeanor assaults, four for rioting, two for crossing a police line, and one for carrying an illegal taser.
Police also said eight people were injured. Four stabbing victims are reportedly in critical condition with possibly life threatening injuries, while two police officers reportedly suffered moderate, non-life-threatening injuries. It is not immediately clear with which groups the attackers or the injured might have been affiliated, The Washington Post reports. Read more at CNN and The Washington Post.
