At least 24 in Iran face execution for involvement in protests

At least 24 people arrested in Iran face execution for their involvement in the anti-government protests that have swept the nation as demonstrators demand women’s rights.

Iranian daily news outlet Etemad reportedly posted a list Friday complied by judicial authorities that accused 25 demonstrators of "waging war against God" – a charge that 23-year-old Mohsen Shekari was found guilty of before he was hung Thursday.

Shekari’s name was also on the list.

IRAN EXECUTES FIRST PROTESTER SINCE NATIONWIDE WOMEN'S RIGHTS DEMONSTRATIONS BEGAN

Authorities signaled that further executions are to take place, reported local news outlets.

The UN condemned the execution of the 23-year-old and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said it was "clearly designed to send a chilling effect to the rest of the protesters."

"We will follow up with the authorities as well about this," he said.

"I can only…call on the authorities to immediately institute a moratorium on the death penalty, to release the ones who were arrested in connection with the protests and to work towards the abolition of the death penalty," he added.

A person in the Cypriot capital Nicosia, checks a mobile phone on December 8, 2022, displaying a Tweet about the hanging by Iranian authorities of Mohsen Shekari. - Iran hanged Mohsen Shekarimer after he was convicted of wounding a paramilitary force member, the judiciary said, the first known execution it has carried out over nearly three months of protests.

FUTURE OF IRANIAN MORALITY POLICE UNCLEAR AFTER OFFICIAL'S REMARK

Thousands have hit the streets across Iran for months following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who was killed while in police custody in September.

Amini's death grabbed the world’s attention after she was arrested and beaten by Iran’s morality police for wearing her hijab incorrectly before succumbing to her injuries.

Women have since abandoned their hijabs and cut their hair in a show of protest to the Khamenei regime’s oppressive practices.

Tehran has aggressively cracked down on the demonstrators, and over 18,000 people have been arrested for protesting, according to some reports.

The Iran Journal reported this week that some women have been threatened with sexual violence after being arrested and interrogated by Iranian security forces.

Others have gone missing or have turned up dead following their arrests.

At least 481 protesters have been killed according to the activist HRANA news agency as of Friday, though demonstrations continue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.