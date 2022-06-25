At Least 25 Arrested at New York City Pro-Abortion Protests: Report

New York City police arrested at least 25 pro-abortion protesters on Friday night as thousands of demonstrators took to the streets to protest the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion.

A police officer told the New York Post an estimated 17,000 protesters made their way from Washington Square Park to Midtown around 9 p.m. on Friday. The crowd, shouting “My body, my choice,” stopped at Grand Central Station, Times Square,and Bryant Park, according to the report.

A protester allegedly broke a window and poured an unknown liquid on the floor of the Women’s National Republican Club on 51st street, according to photos viewed by the New York Post.

The protesters also visited the News Corp building on 6th Avenue, where the New York Post and Fox News are located.

“Burn it down! Burn it down! F*** Tucker Carlson!” the group chanted outside building.

Meanwhile one protester spraypainted “F*** Fox” on the side of the building.

Police made several arrests around 11 p.m. as protesters sat down cross-legged in the middle of a crosswalk, blocking traffic on 42nd Street and The Avenue of the Americas.

At least a dozen protesters arrested for blocking traffic on 42nd and 6th pic.twitter.com/0CBbB3202o — Steven Vago (@Vagoish) June 25, 2022

A police officer warned the protesters they would be arrested and charged with disorderly conduct if they didn’t leave. Three women then took their shirts off, the outlet reported.

Other protesters blocked an M7 bus, according to the report. One climbed atop the windshield and twerked while another pretended to fall in front of the bus.

Later, as dozens of protesters remained in the street blocking traffic, someone threw an unknown object at a passing police car.

A small group of protesters jumped onto the flatbed of an 18-wheeler driving on 6th Avenue, after which police arrested more protesters.

The protest came after a 6-3 Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health upheld a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks, while the Court voted 5-4 to overturn Roe, returning the question of abortion to the states. The majority opinion, authored by Justice Samuel Alito, says “the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion.”

Meanwhile, police in Arizona used tear gas to disperse a crowd of rioters who gathered outside the Capitol in downtown Phoenix on Friday to protest the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Arizona state senators were in the middle of voting on a series of bills when protesters “threatened to break the AZ Senate entryway glass,” state Senator Wendy Rogers, a Republican, tweeted.

Rioters damaged multiple state Senate doors and memorials in Wesley Bolin Plaza, Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves told KTAR News. One person was arrested.

