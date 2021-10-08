At least 25 dead, 51 wounded in Afghan mosque bombing
A blast went off Friday at a mosque packed with Shiite Muslim worshipers in northern Afghanistan, killing at least 25 and wounding dozens, a local hospital official said.
Blast at Afghan mosque kills many, witnesses, Taliban say
KABUL (Reuters) -A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people and wounded 143. The blast, which the United Nations' mission in Afghanistan called part of a disturbing pattern of violence, follows others in recent days at a mosque in Kabul and a religious school in the eastern province of Khost.
Afghanistan's Islamic State faction, which claimed responsibility for the blast, has a history of attacking members of the Shiite minority.
The U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction rebuked the lack of accountability for the officials who led the Afghanistan War.
AFP via GettyScores of people were killed during Friday prayers when an explosion tore through a Shiite Muslim mosque in northern Afghanistan, just months after the country fell to the Taliban as U.S. troops pulled out.A Taliban police officer told the Associated Press that at least 100 people were injured with the “majority of them” killed. Agence France-Presse reported at least 50 deaths based on hospital sources.While no one has claimed responsibility as yet, Afghanistan’s Shiite Muslim minor
