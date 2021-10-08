At least 25 dead, 51 wounded in Afghan mosque bombing

Axios

"Third workplaces" and remote jobs are here to stay, and the ongoing pandemic is driving desire for more space — particularly in people's own backyards. Why it matters: The trend sheds light on how COVID has affected our habits and changed the world around us. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Zoom in: Boulder-based Studio Shed — a startup specializing in the design and construction of sleek, single-room structures — tells Axios it has seen a 150% surge i